Dubai (WAM)

The Filipino community in the United Arab Emirates confirmed their support for the “I’m vaccinated … Thank you Emirates” campaign, which was launched on the Facebook platform, “The Filipino Times,” the digital news platform that deals with the Filipino community in the Emirates.

The campaign aims to encourage Filipinos residing in the UAE to place a dedicated frame on their Facebook profile pictures bearing the flags of the UAE and the Philippines, indicating the solidarity of the two countries together in this exceptional global circumstance in the face of the Coronavirus.

The campaign underscores an important message – that vaccination against COVID-19 is a social responsibility.

About the campaign, Dr. Karen Remo, Executive Director and Managing Director of the New Perceptive Media Group, President of The Filipino Times, said: “This campaign reflects the great gratitude of the Filipino community to the UAE for its efforts in combating the virus, and highlights the confidence of citizens and residents in the wise leadership. , Which provided the Coronavirus vaccine and full hospital care for free.

She emphasized that the campaign met a remarkable turnout within hours of its launch, pointing to the great turnout of Filipinos residing in the country to receive the vaccine as part of the national vaccination program.

For his part, Vince Eng, General Manager of The Filipino Times, said: “The inspiring stories of Filipinos residing in the UAE encourage hope and optimism, and confirm a message of gratitude and confidence that their second home is fully prepared to confront the Covid-19 epidemic. In the response of the Filipinos and their interaction with this campaign, which had more than 5,000 people to interact in just three days.