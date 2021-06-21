Filipe Toledo, 26, from São Paulo, won the Surf Ranch Pro title when he defeated compatriot Gabriel Medina, twice champion in the artificial wave pool in Lemoore (United States), in the final. There were two runners-up in a row losing the final to Medina, current leader of the world ranking, but today Filipinho, from Ubatuba, from São Paulo, with a final grade of 17.94, reigned in Lemoore’s pool, while Medina had 10.60.

The stage at the Leemore wave pool is the sixth in the World Surfing League (WSL) and the last before the sport’s debut at the Tokyo Olympics (Japan). In addition to Medina, Brazil will be represented in Tokyo 2020 by Italo Ferreira, Silvana Lima, and Tatiana Weston-Webb.

In the women’s dispute at Surf Ranch Pro, French Johanne Defay (final score 16.63) overcame the current leader of the ranking, Hawaiian Clarissa Moore (16.23).

Brazilian Tatiana Weston-Webb finished third in the final standings, alongside Sally Fistzgibbons from Australia. Tati lost the semifinal to Moore.

IT’S BRAZILIAN DOUBLED! ‍♂️ Filipe Toledo is Surf Ranch Pro champion And Gabriel Medina is runner-up! Respect the Brazilian Storm! ⛈ pic.twitter.com/eJ8sq3tBeM — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) June 20, 2021

Two other Brazilians reached the semifinals at Leemore’s pool: Yago Dora was overtaken by Japanese Kanoa Igarashi and Adriano de Souza, known as Mineirinho. fell to Australian Ethan Ewing. The 25-year-old Yago Dora, from Curitiba, starred in the best performance in the stage, taking a 9.50 mark, the highest in this year’s edition of the Surf Ranch Pro, guaranteeing the classification for the semifinals.

The Surf Ranch Pro also had the participation of the number two in the world, the Potiguar Ítalo Ferreira, world champion in 2019, Caio Ibelli, Miguel Pupo, Jadson André, Deivid Silva, Peterson Crisanto, Alex Ribeiro and Lucas Vicente, world junior champion Lucas Vicente, aged 19, who played as a guest.

