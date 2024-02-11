Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/11/2024 – 21:08

Brazil has a significant absence for the remainder of the current season of the World Surfing Circuit, the current two-time world champion Filipe Toledo. The 28-year-old surfer from Ubatuba, São Paulo, stated that he made the decision to interrupt his participation in the competition to deal with his mental health, the World Surfing League (WSL) said in a statement released on Sunday night (11). .

“It is with sadness in my heart that I announce today [domingo] that I am withdrawing from the remainder of the 2024 World Tour season. This decision has been very difficult for me and was made after days of discussion with those closest to me. The WSL has been very supportive and I am very grateful that they granted me the wildcard [convite] for the start of the 2025 season. I am committed to coming back better than ever”, declared the Brazilian, who won the 2022 and 2023 titles.

“I've always been very honest about some of my challenges, not just with injuries but also with mental health. Competing at the highest level over the last decade has had a negative impact on me and I now need a break to recover for the next chapter of my career.”

Filipe Toledo is one of the Brazilian representatives confirmed in the surfing tournament at the Paris Games. In addition to him, the country has already confirmed João Chianca, Chumbinho, in the men's category and Tatiana Weston-Webb in the women's category.

With the departure of Filipe Toledo, Moroccan Ramzi Boukhiam will receive the opportunity to compete in the next stages of the World Tour, thus becoming the first surfer from North Africa to be part of the elite division of world surfing.