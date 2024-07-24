Mauro Balessai Mauro Balessa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/mauro-balhessa/ 07/24/2024 – 6:00

Which brands are the favorites among Brazilian Olympic athletes? A survey by Ibope Repucom listed the Brazilian athletes with the most individual sponsorships.

Surfing (17%), skateboarding (15%), volleyball (12%), artistic gymnastics (11%) and swimming (10%) are among the sports with the highest number of sponsorships. The study identified 196 sponsors of 30 athletes with medal potential at Paris 2024.

One of the highlights of the ranking is Rayssa Lealalso known as “Fadinha”. The skateboarder has 13 sponsors, including brands such as Louis Vuitton (luxury goods), Samsung (electronics), Banco do Brasil (financial), Nescau (food) and Nike (clothing). A silver medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the 16-year-old athlete leads the ranking among skateboarders and is behind only Felipe Toledo (surfing) in the overall ranking of individual sponsorships.

+ Itamaraty launches guide for Brazilians who will follow the Olympics

+ Brazil closes delegation for Paris 2024 with unprecedented majority of women

The five stores that concentrate the largest volume of sponsorships are: “Fashion and Clothing”, “Financial”, “Equipment”, “Food” and “Oil”.

Check out the Brazilian athletes with the most sponsors below:

1st – Felipe Toledo – Surfing (16 sponsorships): Banco do Brasil, Oakley, Corona, JBL, Hurley, Monster, Be Yound, Sunbum, EcoBoardFT77, Cariuma, Sharpeye, FCS, Fu-Wax, LZ Academy and Pasokin.

2nd – Rayssa Leal – Skate (13 sponsorships): Louis Vuitton, Samsung, Bando do Brasil, Nike, Vivo, Nescau, Monster, Lego, Docile, Odonto Company, April, Independent and Bones.

3rd – Ana Marcela Cunha – Open Water Swimming (13 sponsorships): Petrobras, Vivo, XP Investments, Medley, JBL, Allianz, Speedo, Riachuelo, Ajinomoto, Neo Energia, Unisanta and DUX.

4th – Rebeca Andrade – Artistic Gymnastics (12 sponsorships): Volvo, Panasonic, Adidas, Medley, Nivea, Parmalat, Riachuelo, Vult, Invisalign, Docile, Hemmer and Sankhya.

5th – Gabriel Medina – Surfing (12 sponsorships): Vivo, Oakley, Corona, JBL, Monster, Rip Curl, Blaze, OX, Integralmedica, UN/DO, Kalzone and Cabianca.

6th – Duda Lisboa – Beach Volleyball (12 sponsorships): Banco do Brasil, Petrobras, Oakley, ADCOS, Red Bull, Emma, ​​Thalu, Praia Clube, Uniube, DUX and Labs for Fit.

7th – Beatriz Haddad – Tennis (11 sponsorships): Itaú, Chevrolett, Tiffany, Asics, Wilson, Stella Artrois, Bauducco, Engie, Prudential, SMTZO and ADCOS.

8th – Augusto Akio – Skateboarding (10 sponsorships): Banco do Brasil, Petrobras, China in Box, Evoke, Hocks, Layback, Low Pressure, Privê, Mundi and Green Box.

9th – Isaquias Queiroz – Canoeing (8 sponsorships): Bank of Brazil, Petrobras, Adidas, Oakley, Parmalat, Pilotage of Brazil, Nelo, Braca Sport.

10th – Pedro Barros – Skateboarding (7 sponsorships): Ford, Vans, Givenchy, Red Bull, Evoke, Layback and Privê.