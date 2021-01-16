Filipe Luis It is an authorized word in Atlético de Madrid. The left-back played eight seasons in the Spanish capital as a whole and shared the same number of years with Diego Simeone, for whom he was always a starter and a key piece in the best teams that the Argentine coach put together. However, the Brazilian surprised with his latest statements about the Argentine DT.

The current Flamengo footballer – 2019 Libertadores champion against River – revealed an unknown aspect of Cholo in the day-to-day with the squad and revealed that “it is more difficult for him to deal with the players” than other technicians he had in his career.

“In each training session he asked for the maximum, he always asks for the maximum from everyone, but he’s not really good at dealing with people. It is not easy for him to relate to the players. It is difficult for him to understand the personal characteristics of people, but from time to time he swallows his pride, “said Filipe Luis.

Tough and striking with the Argentine, he also responded firmly when asked if he can deal with the players and what it takes to be a group leader. “In a way,” he replied. But he is not one of the best I have worked with in that regard. Tite (coach of the Brazilian team) is great at that, he makes everyone feel important and his ability to talk to the players is exceptional ”.

Simeone and Filipe Luis, other times at Atlético. (Photo Atlético de Madrid Press)

In fact, in the interview with O Jogo, the former mattress maker referred to some reactions from the players after a change or an indication. “There were several episodes like those of Joao Felix or Luis Suarez that they got angry after a change, “he reviewed.

“Let’s say that with some players he has good friendly relations, with others he is more professional. He seems to get along with everyone but is not the best in this regard”, He sentenced.

In any case, the Brazilian full-back appreciated Simeone’s work as technical director: “He believes in what he does. The eleven players have to work hard. He can change tactics in the middle of the game and adapts very well to the opponent. Sometimes I wish we had more possessionbut what can I say? For Atlético he is the best coach there is, “he concluded.