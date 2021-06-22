On June 10, US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed an agreement called the New Charter of the Atlantic. The text’s name refers to the Atlantic Charter signed on August 14, 1941, by Franklin Roosevelt and Winston Churchill. The document is a landmark both for the relations between the two countries and for the development of the Second World War, which leaves the mission of the new agreement quite ambitious in its possible legacy.

The New Charter was signed during the first bilateral meeting between Biden and Johnson, on the eve of the G-7 summit, which was held in Cornwall, England. The importance of the G-7 was eclipsed by the rise of new economies in the early 2000s, which led to the creation of the G-20, including countries like Brazil, India, Turkey and China. Biden, however, wants to give more strength to the G-7, a forum that does not include Chinese and Russians and in which all countries are allies of the US.

The document addresses eight numbered topics, symmetrical to the 1941 text. The defense of the principles and institutions of democracy and open societies; strengthening and adapting the institutions, laws and regulations that support international cooperation; unity around the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and peaceful resolution of disputes; harnessing and protecting countries’ innovative advantage in science and technology; the shared responsibility to maintain collective security and international stability, including against cyber threats, and the nuclear commitments of both countries in defense of NATO.

It continues with the construction of an inclusive, fair economy, adjusted to combat climate change, sustainable and based on rules; prioritize climate change in all international actions; the commitment to continue to collaborate to strengthen health systems and promote health protection. All eight points are comprehensive and not very specific, that is, with little practical application, at least in the short term. O full text can be found on the websites of both governments.

Purposes

What is the purpose of the letter then? The most commented on in the international press is that it would be a supposed “renewal” of the so-called Special Relationship between the USA and the UK, a term used since the end of the 19th century to define the relations between the two countries. A deep alliance, made possible by economic, cultural, military and geographic ties. After all, before the 1982 Canada Act, the longest border of both the British and US empires is the 45th Parallel, which separates Canada from its neighbors.

The Special Relationship, however, does not need to be “renewed”, given the depth of these ties. The document ends up serving other purposes, more prosaic and less grand. First, it’s a nod from Biden to the British prime minister. Johnson was once called “Trump’s clone” by Biden. Furthermore, the main objective of the Boris government after Brexit is a free trade agreement between the UK and the US, which was discussed with the Trump government.

The current Biden administration, on the other hand, does not have that priority in free trade agreements, let alone one of such volume. Internal investments and the focus on post-pandemic economic recovery eclipse the trade agenda. The New Atlantic Charter serves, then, as a “consolation prize” or, at least, as a preliminary to a future negotiation of this agreement. In short, a gesture of approximation, but without any specific guidelines or something legally binding.

Another purpose of the text is competition with China. The constant citation of a world based on rules, on multilateralism, on the defense of technological competitive advantage, all of this is aimed at China, serving as a message. The message would be that both powers are on the same pace, especially on the subject of technological competition. Importantly, the UK was the first major “battleground” of 5G technology, and that both governments accuse China of intellectual property theft and of using dirty maneuvers in international competition.

Future

The New Atlantic Charter also appeals to both leaders on a personal and historical level. Biden admires the historical role of the fellow Democrat Roosevelt, so much so that he quotes him frequently, as well as famous quotes from the president who died in 1945. Boris Johnson is an admirer of fellow conservative Winston Churchill and has written a biography centered on Churchill’s role during World War II . Both were able, in a way, to honor statesmen who serve as a reference.

The question remains that the Atlantic Charter was written in the midst of a conflict, with the US guaranteeing military support for the British and Soviets, already at war with the Nazis. Even before the American country entered the war. And, most importantly, it served as a declaration of principles not only for military cooperation, but also for the post-war world. The United Nations Declaration and NATO, for example, are indirect fruits of the Atlantic Charter.

Will this New Atlantic Charter have a similar legacy? It is difficult to say, as it is a monumental heritage and marked by perhaps the greatest rupture in history, which was the Second World War. From this point of view, it may even be desirable that, in a few decades, the New Atlantic Charter is more remembered as a symbolic document and that it is not the anteroom for a deepening of the clash between the US and China.