The bullfighter from Calasparra Filiberto began the season yesterday in the bullfight held in the Ossa Montiel bullring (Albacete), in a celebration held with the restrictions and capacity limitations imposed by the pandemic and which was attended by about 400 people on a cold afternoon. Bulls from Buenavista were fought by Esaú Fernández, Filiberto and Mario Sotos.

Filiberto appeared, in his first celebration of this 2021, dressed in apple green and gold. As second in the afternoon, he dodged a beautiful slathered bull which he threw the veronica with good son, despite the fact that the bull stopped when he reached the cape. He changed the first third with a single punch and, after a chaotic third of flags, Filiberto began his task without proof, in the media, with a right-handed first batch in which the bullfighter allowed himself to reach the bull and relaxed the figure. The one from Calasparra put the race that the burel lacked to keep him on the crutch.

Claw



He even suffered a wash from the bull before killing with a somewhat fallen lunge. He was applauded and there were those who asked for his ear. It had rennet on the fifth in the afternoon. He stretched out to Verónica Filiberto and when he humiliated the antler gave a kite. He toasted the right-hander to the respectable. The horn was serious in the attack, put claw and delivered Filiberto, who signed good natives and ended up in the short distance to get the public in his work.

It would have had a reward not to puncture repeatedly, before a lurch. He also had the misfortune of receiving a blow to the thigh and a cut on his hand.

Breed



The winner of the afternoon was the Sevillian Esaú Fernández. He cut off an ear to the first, for a temperate and solvent task. But the best would sign it before the fourth in the afternoon, a bull with Roman, who broke brave, with caste, and who found a mature and firm Esau, who hit the distance and beat Buenavista’s down, in an intense task. He killed with a good lunge on the second attempt, finished off with the pith. For the bullfighter it was the two ears and for the bull, the return to the ring in the drag for his bravery.

One ear was cut off from the third by Mario Sotos, from La Mancha, for a well-composed task and linked to a bull that had transmission. Little could shine before the one who closed the square, who did not give options for victory.