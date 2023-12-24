From the studies Illuminationthe same ones from Gru, Minions, Despicable Me, Canta and Super Mario Bros. The movie, arrives ¡Patos!, a film that, although it enters theaters this Thursday the 28th, for Christmas can be seen in preview today and tomorrow.

This is a film that introduces us to a very special family of ducks, the Mallards. They, tired of the routine of New England and convinced by their neighbors, They decide to embark on a trip to Jamaica that will make them cross a city that no one is prepared for: New York.

Directed by Benjamin Rennercritics have already highlighted that Patos treats in a “very didactic” way how the city model affects birds, since cities can be refuges for biodiversity and house different species of fauna, and they emphasize that it shows the importance of urban parks as migratory resting places.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom': Macarena married Mike and Joel was late to confess his love

In addition, it explores family ties, parent-child relationships, and that one day, children will leave the nest in search of their independence.

The film features Alfonso 'Poncho' Herrera (RBD) and Fernanda Castillo ('El Señor de los Cielos') in the Spanish voices of Mack and Pam, respectively. The actors gave some insights into what the experience represented.

Alfonso, the film talks about taking risks, leaving the comfort zone. How do you take this message knowing that the world has changed a lot?

If we take it to the post-pandemic world, today more than ever it is a great invitation, as businessmen would say, to think 'outside the box', return to movie theaters, treasure experiences. I think we were in storage for a long time, valuing what it means to be out there. So, going out of the box or getting out of the pond involves learning new things, surrounding yourself with new people and I think it is something very valuable and a message not only for the little ones.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Rebel Moon part 1: the girl of fire', cast: who is who in Zack Snyder's film?

Fernanda, one of the things about your character is that, unlike Latina mothers, who tend to be very protective, Pam is quite liberal. Does he agree with you?

The image of the Latin mother was that overprotective image that is with the chicks under her wing or the ducklings under her wing, but I think that in this time we are trying to break with fears and not instill our fears in our childrenbut only in trying is that they will find their own truth and their own fears and their own risks too.

This animated film has in its soundtrack John Powellan Oscar-nominated composer who stands out for Shrek (2001), Ice Age 2: The Meltdown (2006 and How to Train Your Dragon (2010). Directed by Guy-Laurent Homsy and Benjamin Renner, who featured stars such as Elizabeth Banks and Danny Devito for the original voices.

#Filial #love #independence