Jair Renan, the youngest son of President Jair Bolsonaro, went viral on social media by publishing a video “evaluating” a woman’s breasts. In the images, he opines if she needs a silicone implant. “No, I prefer natural”, it says.

Also in a video on social media, Jair Renan took “one out” on the weekend of Leticia Silva. The girl asked the young man with the following question: “Kiss or slap?”, which is part of a joke on the TikTok social network. The game consists of kissing the person asking the question or slapping them in the face (or slapping).

He replied: “Kiss”. Then she gives him a kiss on the cheek. Soon after, Renan suggested Leticia kiss him on the mouth. She walks away: “Not after. It does not depend. If your father was another…”, said the girl with laughter. “I’m kidding”, completed.

Renan is also very active on Instagram. One of his latest publications is a video with the song “Feeling Good” by singer Michael Bublé, in which he shows pieces of clothing.

He has also gone viral on social media by publishing a video spitting on his mother, Cristina Bolsonaro, and another video dancing to a Military Physical Training song.

