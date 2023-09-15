The price of filet mignon fell 16.95% and was the cut with the biggest price drop from January to August 2023, according to data released by IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) on Tuesday (September 12, 2023).

On average, the value of meat fell 9.65%. All cuts analyzed by IBGE recorded a year-to-date decline.

Brazil’s inflation accelerated to 0.23% in August 2023. The monthly rate recorded in July was 0.12%.

The price of picanha fell 9.14% in 2023. The reduction was one of the president’s campaign promises Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The PT member stated that Brazilians would eat picanha again if he were elected.

In the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) list of foods, other cuts such as rump and sirloin recorded a drop in 2023.

Read the infographic below:

