The judge of voloh case has filed the open case against Josep Lluís Alay, head of the office of the former president Carles Puigdemont, for a sale of oil between Russian and Chinese companies that was suspected of concealing illegal financing, finding no “solid” evidence that it was criminal. In a car, the head of the court of instruction number 1 of Barcelona agrees to the provisional dismissal of the investigation open to Alay, although he warns that other “criminal-looking” data found on his mobile phone may be used in other separate pieces of the case .

The investigation focused on an oil purchase operation related to Alay and the Russian businessman Alexander Dmitrenko, Puigdemont’s supposed liaison in Moscow, who was denied Spanish nationality by the Ministry of Justice for his alleged links with the Russian intelligence services.

The cause stemmed from a Civil Guard report that pointed out that the operation – which Alay and Dmitrenko commented on in wiretapped telephone conversations – was made possible by people linked to the Russian businessman and that Artem Lukoyanov, adopted son of Vlasilav Shurkov, nicknamed the “Grey Cardinal”, an influential former personal adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The judge suspected that this operation is similar to another carried out by Russia in favor of a company linked to the Italian politician Matteo Salvini that served to illegally finance the Northern League. However, the magistrate has now decided to file the case as he did not find “any solid evidence that allows estimating the existence of evidence of criminality” in the sale operation, even though it “lacks commercial sense”. “It cannot even be determined whether the sale and purchase operation was actually carried out, although it does seem to be true that a payment of about 300,000 euros was delivered,” adds the magistrate.

The order specifies that the file only affects the transaction of sale, so other data “with a criminal appearance” that appear in the case could be used in other separate pieces, as is the case of the mention of the 300,000 euros that he owed. manage Gerard Figueres -also accused in the voloh case– through the Consell Català de l’Esport. The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office has already opposed the opening of this line of investigation and appealed to the Barcelona Court, which endorsed the investigation of the sale of oil due to suspicions that it could be “an illegal financing screen”.

The clues that allowed the investigation to be opened derived from an intervened conversation in which Dmitrenko – who held the unofficial position of “ambassador” of the Barcelona Chamber of Commerce in Russia – congratulated Alay on the oil sale operation. “Greetings to all”, “congratulations to all of us” and “first big step made” were the messages sent in July 2020 by the businessman to Alay, who replied: “very important” and “I will speak directly with the president on the subject of the Chamber and energy”.

As explained by Dmitrenko when he testified before the judge, the reason for these fusses is that they considered that the operation was “important” for Catalonia in the field of business, taking into account that the main ports are located in this community, which could be a gas inlet pathway. The Russian businessman, who admitted that he was going to charge a commission for his intermediation in that operation, although in the end it did not come to fruition, argued that he entered into the operation with Alay because he considered that, if it went well for him, he would go well to Catalonia, given that I would end up paying the corresponding taxes.

