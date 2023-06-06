The Femen activist, MAM, at the time of her detention by the police on November 20, in Madrid. Victor Lerena (EFE)

Magistrate Juan Javier Pérez, head of the Investigating Court number 11 of Madrid, has filed the open case against the agent of the Police Intervention Unit (UIP, known as riot control) who had been accused of a crime against freedom allegedly for having voluntarily touched the breasts of a Femen activist during a protest by this group held in the capital on November 20. The judge considers, after taking a statement from the complainant, the police officer and the photographer who took the image in which the incident was recorded, that although the contact existed, it did not have a “lubricious or sexual purpose” on the part of the agent, but rather that it was the result of “the physical resistance put up by the complainant, which made the reduction maneuver difficult.” The magistrate only reproaches the agent that he “could have been more careful when trying to find a less compromised body part to grab and reduce” the activist. The decision is not final and can be appealed.

The events denounced took place around 12:40 p.m. that day, when three activists from the feminist group entered Madrid’s Plaza de Oriente from Felipe V street to protest against the concentration in homage to the dictator Francisco Franco that was taking place at that time. . Among the activists was MAM, which joined this mobilization for the third year. As on previous occasions, the women took off their coats just at that moment and advanced bare-chested towards the rally, while shouting “to fascism, no honor, no glory.” According to the complaint, at that moment they were intercepted by several police officers, who arrested them.

Two of the activists assured that the agents who detained them did so with “obvious professionalism”, while the third, who was the one who denounced, accused the policeman who arrested her of squeezing her breasts with both hands, in a maneuver that considered unnecessary, “abusing his position of superiority, and making use of his status as an agent of authority.” The complaint highlighted that the policeman smiled when she did so. The three women were released after being identified by the Police. A few days later, the affected woman filed a complaint against the agent, which the Court admitted for processing on January 19. Last April, the two protagonists of the incident and the photographer from the EFE agency who took the image were called to testify.

As detailed by the judge in the order for which the file of the case has been agreed, the complainant assured that her resistance to the arrest was “passive” and that, nevertheless, the agent “squeezed her breasts and that this contact lasted a few 30 seconds”. On the contrary, the policeman assured that this contact lasted “about 10 seconds” and that the young woman had an active resistance that forced a second agent to intervene to reduce it. At all times he denied that he intentionally grabbed her breasts or smiled at her. The photographer who took the images largely confirmed the riot police’s version by stating that two agents had to intervene to subdue the woman in the face of her resistance, during which he “put his left elbow into the agent’s stomach area, put the ass, and the agent moved away. The witness added that the controversial contact lasted “a few seconds.”

In the order ordering the file of the case, the magistrate points out that the examination of the images provided by the photojournalist to the case reveal that “the contact with the breasts alleged by the plaintiff was not the only physical contact maintained between her and the agent. […] In the photographs it can be seen that the defendant agent was holding the complainant from behind, being able to see contact between the agent’s hands and the complainant’s breasts, but also other contacts between the agent’s hands with the shoulders and other parts of the body of the complainant, contacts not suspected of a sexual motive”, he adds.

The judge emphasizes that these images also show “an attitude of clear resistance on the part of the complainant, a fact that justified its reduction by force to prevent the alteration of an authorized public act.” And he points out that “the fact of carrying out the protest naked from the waist up implied the possibility that in his foreseeable reduction by force, there would be some physical contact with his bare chest, especially if this reduction was opposed by active resistance”. Regarding whether the police officer smiled during the maneuver, the court order points out that “a conclusive assessment cannot be reached. The gesture that appears in the photographs could be a smile, or also a grimace from the effort, as the defendant alleges, ”he points out.

The judge concludes that “it cannot be inferred that the defendant touched the complainant’s breasts for lewd or sexual purposes, and it could be a short-term contact and due to the physical resistance put up by the complainant, which made the reduction maneuver difficult.” ”. For all this, he decrees the file of the case. Aarón Rivero, general secretary of the Police Justice union (Jupol), whose legal team has led the defense of the defendant riot police, has been “satisfied” by the magistrate’s decision before what he calls a “false and tortious complaint”. “We cannot tolerate police officers being prosecuted for the mere fact of doing their job,” he added.