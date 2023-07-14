Several national police officers collect evidence a few meters from the body of the man killed in Madrid in November 2021. Cézaro De Luca (Europa Press)

The head of the Investigating Court 39 of Madrid, Belén Sánchez Hernández, has issued an order agreeing to the file of the case that was being followed for homicide against the four police officers who, on November 5, 2021, shot dead a Issa M., a 44-year-old man who went through the streets of the Madrid district of Villaverde with a knife and who injured one of the agents when they urged him to stop his attitude. The man died from the gunshots.

In her resolution, the magistrate points out that, although the death of the man has the legal qualification of homicide, she exempts the police officers from any criminal responsibility, considering that they acted “in legitimate defense”, since there was “an objective risk to the physical integrity and life” for one of the agents. For all these reasons, she concludes that the action of the four was “rational and proportional to the aggression received” and, in line with what the Prosecutor’s Office had requested, she orders the dismissal of the case for all of them. The judicial resolution, dated Wednesday and released this Friday, is not yet final and can be appealed.

The order details that that day, 091 of the National Police received a notice shortly before 10 in the morning that there was a man on Avenida Andalucía, in the vicinity of a health center, who was carrying “a large knife dimensions”, reason why four agents went to the place in two patrol cars. The agents located Issa M. on Rocafort street, where the police officers “asked him on several occasions to drop the knife and stop his violent attitude.” Instead of doing so, he ran towards one of the officials with a knife in his hand, which led him to draw his pistol and point it at him “telling him to drop the knife.”

“By not doing so, he pounced on the agent trying to stick the knife into him, doing it up to two times, for which the agent fired a shot,” describes the magistrate in her car. “Despite this, she rushed at him again, for which the other police officers fired several shots. As a consequence of this, the death of Issa M occurred. As it was known then, four bullets hit the deceased and other projectiles were embedded in two vehicles and a nearby waste container. The judge concludes that “the action of the National Police agents was justified in view of the attack” and that the reaction of the colleagues of the wounded official who shot the attacker had the sole intention of “defense” the latter.

After the shooting took place, a video of the event captured by a neighbor from a balcony was broadcast on social networks, but the recording began at the moment of the last shot, so it did not capture the moments of the previous attack. Then it was highlighted that the deceased, who lived in indigence, had mental problems and accumulated a record for four attacks against law enforcement officers in the last two years. The association SOS Racismo Madrid issued a statement three days after the event in which he considered that the police had acted disproportionately because Issa M, who was Ghanaian, was a black person. The organization appeared as a popular accusation in the case now filed.

This Tuesday, after learning of the judicial decision, Police Justice (Jupol, the majority union among the agents and which has led the legal defense of the accused police officers) has published a statement in which, in addition to showing its satisfaction with the file of the cause, claimed to the Ministry of the Interior “the urgent need to update the National Shooting Plan” by which the agents are trained in the use of their regulatory weapons. It has also regretted that the General Directorate of Police has not yet distributed the 1,000 electric pistols ―better known by their trade name, Taser― that it acquired more than two years ago. “We do not understand what slows down or hinders their distribution,” criticizes the union.