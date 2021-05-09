Oscar Rodriguez will face tonight to the club in which was formed and he will do it wrapped in the Doubts that his irregular season has caused. The footballer born in Talavera de la Reina 22 years ago, was the first signing of the season of a Sevillbecause he bet heavily on him. And one of the first sales of a Real Madrid that did not want to part with all of its services. Thus, the operation was closed in 13.5 million euros for 75% of Oscar’s pass, while the Real Madrid still has 25% of your property.

His great season on loan at Leganés, where scored 9 goals and he distributed two assists that allowed the pepineros to dream of permanence, he led Sevilla to post strongly for him. In fact, if the purchase option exercised by Suso and which had been closed since January last year is not taken into account, Óscar has been the most expensive signing from Monchi on the current season.

However, Oscar he has not been able to grab the starting jersey at any time. To date it has played 873 minutes Distributed in 25 matches, marking two goals in the Cup of the King and giving two assists in the Champions League. If you take into account his most recent appearances, it is observed that Oscar has only played 83 minutes in the last nine games.

Before this succession of encounters, Oscar was Lopetegui’s main surprise in the eleven holder who tried overcome the tie of the last 16 of the Champions League in the fiefdom of Borussia Dortmund. That night of March 9, Oscar did look like the footballer who dazzled the Sevilla sports leadership and under his baton it was dream about the comeback that would have allowed Sevilla to sneak into the quarterfinals the highest continental tournament. But that was a mirage since Lopetegui’s trust in his services waned. Today he will wait for his opportunity again from the bench to try to shine before his ex.