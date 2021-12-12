Max Verstappen has made history. The very last round of the Formula 1 season brought an unprecedented climax and gave the Dutchman his first world title. We list everything about this historic moment.











Foreign media

The sensational denouement also colored the international media. World champion Verstappen gets all the credit after “one of the biggest and most controversial seasons in history”. Read more.

Podcast Pit Stop

In a new episode of our Formula 1 podcast, our reporters Rik Spekenbrink and Arjan Schouten discuss Verstappen’s triumph with presenter Etienne Verhoeff. Listen to the podcast below.



Reactions protagonists

Max Verstappen was in disbelief himself. The emotions were clearly visible with the 24-year-old Dutchman after an unprecedented closing of the race in Abu Dhabi. ,,It is unbelievable. Sometimes miracles happen”, stammered Verstappen afterwards. Read more.

Jos Verstappen after the bizarre denouement it was hard to believe that his son Max had conquered the world title. ,,I am very happy. This is huge madness. After five laps I thought: this isn’t going to be him.” Read more.

Lewis Hamilton congratulated his rival Verstappen immediately afterwards with his world title. Shortly after the race, the Briton expressed no dissatisfaction with the way in which the Dutchman’s victory had come about. Read more.

Max Verstappen (r) and Lewis Hamilton colored a historic Formula 1 season. © AFP



Sophie Kumpen, de mother of Max Verstappen, barely survived the blood-curdling denouement in Abu Dhabi: ‘I begged the angels.’ Read more.

Also king Willem Alexander and Queen Maxima are full of praise for Verstappen’s performance. On Instagram, the couple congratulates the new Formula 1 world champion. Read more.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner fully enjoys the success of his team: ,,We were lucky, but Max had to do it himself, didn’t he.” Read more.

The sensational world title of Max Verstappen also made up for it social media tongues loose. Virgil van Dijk reacted shortly after the last round with disbelief and joy, but there was also disbelief and anger. Especially from England, including at Gary Lineker. ,,What a joke. This thing stinks.” Read more.

Column about Verstappen

After the spectacle in Abu Dhabi, our Formula 1 reporter Arjan Schouten knows who should get the Jaap Eden on Wednesday 22 December. “The fact that Max Verstappen has become king of the jungle underlines his exceptional talent.” Read more.

Protest Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton’s team is not yet resigned to the results of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Max Verstappen’s world title. Mercedes filed a protest with race management, which was subsequently rejected. Read more.

The eventful race

Lewis Hamilton therefore seemed on his way to the world title, but thanks to a safety car in the closing phase of the race, Max Verstappen still had an excellent chance at the top prize. And the 24-year-old Dutchman grabbed it with both hands and wrote sports history for the Netherlands with his first world title. Read more.

The story

With the cramp in his right leg, Max Verstappen had exactly one lap to complete his life’s work. Read more.

The highs and lows in Max Verstappen’s season. © AFP/Getty/ANP



Photo series champion year Verstappen

Last Formula 1 year really had everything. Drama from start to finish and a swirling title battle. A photo series along all races, with a Dutch champion as the dreamed end result. View the photo series.

Videos

Max Verstappen is the new world champion. Check out our video playlist to see footage from the race, reactions from the protagonists and a report from frantic fans. Watch the videos below.



