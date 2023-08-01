For a New Zealand family, what was supposed to be a vacation aboard a catamaran in western Fiji has turned into a tragedy. A couple, having to go below deck to cook, tied their 13-month-old daughter to a harness on the deck of the boat in the hopes of keeping her safe. When the parents returned, the dramatic discovery: the little girl’s body was in the water. Mahina Toki, the girl’s name, had managed to free herself by falling into the sea. Attempts to revive her were useless.

Mahina, seated and restrained by her harness, was calmly watching a movie, the shocked father and mother told authorities. Taking advantage of the momentary absence of the adults, the little girl somehow freed herself from the harness and then slipped into the sea. The police are investigating the matter.

The family, who arrived in Musket Cove a few days ago, had set sail from New Zealand. A fundraiser has been opened to help the parents of the little girl with funeral expenses and for her return home.