WWe've listened a little through the season's new headphones and came across two circumaural models that deserve a closer look – even if they don't bear the family names of the big top dog dynasties.

Fiio FT3: High end for your pocket

One of them is called Fiio FT3 and we had to think about how we know the brand. Fiio has been building mobile music players for years for extreme demands, high-end for your pocket, so to speak. Now adequate headphones should be added – devices that are not even outrageously expensive: The FT3 costs around 300 euros.