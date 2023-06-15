“When we talk about glaucoma we mean the classic and chronic one that affects with age. But there are at least others 30 subtypes of glaucomasome of these can progress very quickly. Early diagnosis with periodic visits is essential to which the patient must undergo, to allow the specialist to promptly identify and treat the type of glaucoma which, otherwise, leads to blindness”. He claims it at Adnkronos Salute Michele Figus, director of Ophthalmology University Hospital of Pisa, director of the School of Specialization of Ophthalmology University of Pisa at the opening of the XIX National Congress of the Acronym – Italian Glaucoma Society, scheduled in Turin from today until 17 June.

“If we have the ability to intervene with a diagnosis in the initial stages of glaucoma – underlines Figus – we can manage the entire course of the disease and in the vast majority of cases avoid the patient’s blindness. If, on the other hand, the diagnosis is late, we can slow down the pathology but the patient will have a greater probability of experiencing visual impairment”. The ‘silent killer’ – the disease is asymptomatic and not perceived by the patient except in the most advanced and irreversible stages – it affects men and women equally “although with a slight predominance in the male sex” highlights the expert who recommends: “people over 40 years of age must undergo periodic checks, ie an eye examination once a year”.

Woe to you, however, to think that you are not at risk just because your eyesight is the same as always. “Visual acuity – warns Figus – is the last part of the fraction affected by the disease which, in fact, causes peripheral damage. The loss of vision, in fact, occurs only when the glaucoma is in an extremely advanced stage”. The categories at risk of glaucoma are “short-sighted, far-sighted, people of color and relatives of patients affected by the disease. The latter, in particular, should undergo annual eye checks” starting from the age of 40 “because they are more likely to develop the disease – he concludes – But, I repeat, early diagnosis is very important” because it is able to avert the loss of sight.