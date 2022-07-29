Who wants to own a work of art on the moon? It is now possible, because this year a lunar lander will bring a box with 125 shiny figurines of Jeff Koons to the Mare Crisium. Those figurines, little metal moons, each named after an important person, sell for $2 million each. That includes a larger copy for home on earth in the living room. And an NFT.

@Jeffkoons himself tweeted to be excited about the project Moon Phases and his first NFTs: “Space has opened up perspective on our ability to transcend worldly limitations.” He sees it as his mission “to give meaning on a large scale,” he told at the end of June The New York Times.

The statues are made of stainless steel with the moon’s surface in color on it, in a transparent layer. In each globe, the moon is in a different phase, as seen from Earth or a point elsewhere in space, so that a dark shadow can be seen on a different part of the moon.

The 125 globes (2.5 cm in diameter) that go to the moon together are arranged in neat rows of 5 in a transparent, temperature-resistant small cube. The moon for the home has a diameter of 30 cm – basketball size – and stands on a transparent base in a glass cube. A gem on the globe indicates the location of the artwork on the moon.

A moon in a transparent plastic box is of course reminiscent of Koons’ Equilibriumseries of floating basketballs. Shiny stainless steel refers according to its gallery Pace to the steel sculptures that Jeff Koons has been making since the eighties, just like the basketballs.

List of names not finished yet

In the copy of Moon Phases that Pace showed a few weeks ago on the art fair Art Basel, was a glass sign with the name ‘Leonardo da Vinci’ in gold letters. The list of 125 names is not complete, but according to Koons it concerns “people who have accomplished things that are inspiring for our society”. Other names he and his gallery have dropped here and there are Marcel Duchamp, Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, Sacagawea, Sojourner Truth, Praxiteles, Ileana Sonnabend, Plato, Nefertiti, Artemisia Gentileschi, Gabriel García Márquez, Mahatma Gandhi, Ada Lovelace, David Bowie and Helen Keller. Without Andy Warhol the rocket will probably not leave, because he is a great example together with Duchamp Koons, he said in an interview with NRC.

Transport takes place with the Nova-C lunar lander from Intuitive Machines the one with a SpaceXrocket goes to the moon. The load also consists of NASA-stuff. Koons’ statues will remain on the moon “for eternity”, the website of his gallery promises.