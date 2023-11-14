Soccer has grown enormously in recent years and one of the main reasons is the development of youth players who are very important for all teams on the planet but for South American teams more so nowadays since soccer in this part of the world is focuses a lot on the growth and development of young players.
One of the most important tournaments when it comes to following youth are the World Cups and the U-17 World Cup is currently being played. There are players who are making themselves known and who will be in the main areas of football. At the same time, as is usual in this type of tournaments, there are some players who are absent from this tournament because they are at a higher level than what is expected of a player 17 years old or younger.
Below we present the figures who were absent from the U-17 World Cup to be with their senior teams:
The young jewel of Barcelona appeared this season in Xavi’s team and surprised everyone and everyone with his exceptional level. At just 16 years old, she already debuted with the Spanish national team while, at the same time, Morocco also wanted it but ended up deciding on the Red team.
The great jewel of Ecuadorian football. Paez is already the undisputed starter at Independiente del Valle at a high level and, for his future and present, he was bought by Chelsea for a million-dollar figure. He already made his debut with his national team and even scored a goal in the Qualifiers against Bolivia and also played in the U-20 World Cup that was played in Argentina. A lot of future ahead of him and he is barely 16 years old.
Already recognized worldwide for his million-dollar transfer to Real Madrid, the man from Palmeiras is one of the most decisive players in the Brasileirão, being a very complete forward at only 17 years old. Now, due to his very good performance at Verdão, he was called up for the first time to the senior team for the South American Qualifiers heading to the 2026 World Cup.
The PSG youngster played very important games with his team last season and now, in 2023/24 under Luis Enrique, he is becoming an undisputed starter. Due to his very good performance, he was called up by Deschamps to play the first matches in the Qualifiers towards EURO 2024.
