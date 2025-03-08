Figures that assault art, dance the twentieth century, the best tortilla and movies, exhibitions and other plans for the weekend

How contemporary art speaks of our most conflicting present. We see it these days in arc: the materiality of its language allows us to touch the idea. That action is so physical than understanding, you live.

That is what the artist Ramón Mateos intends with his curtains formed by hanging chains. In the Freijo de Madrid gallery you can see – and cross – its curtains with the flag of the European Union or with the year 2024 printed on them. The artist seeks a tension between the collection of materials of the present and the place that awaits us in the future, on the other side of the curtain: the collapse, as he understands.

One of the works of the exhibition that opened last week has caused an impact on arcthe contemporary art fair that opened Wednesday in Madrid. It is a metal curtain with four figures printed on it: 7,291.

It is easy to recognize that number. They are the dead in residences during the pandemic. What feeling does this curtain go through in which each chain alone says nothing, but together they project that figure? Individually we can forget those dead. Collectively, the curtain reminds us.

In addition, there is a certain political spectral that comes into play: something that is and is not at the same time, an idea that vanishes and crosses, that loses strength – or rearms – according to its circumstances.

My partner Laura García Higueras was in Arco and spoke with Ramón Mateos. This offers the journalist a quote from Bertold Brecht to help him understand the work. It is an appointment that hooks with the function of contemporary art we talked about at the beginning: "Art is not a mirror that reflects society, it is rather a hammer that helps us to configure it and to shape it."





There is an artist who marks the tone of political criticism every year, and that has specialized in an artistic narrative that uses totalitarian images. Is Eugenio Merinothat last year It excavated a grave for Lorca. This time, has brought a dishwasher to the fair. Within him, a dishes with the faces of Trump, Meloni, Musk, Abascal, Marine Le Pen, Milei, Bolsonaro and Farage. It is not a very complex metaphor: the artist alerts us to the danger of Washing (face washing) to ultra -right politicians. “The face washing is important in Spain, develops from the transition and is the one that has allowed us to have a very powerful extreme right,” Merino told Laura García Higueras.

On his Instagram, Ramón Mateos quotes Samuel Beckett, who wrote to the dictation of blood, as his friend James Joyce recommended: “Art is the only form of true rebellion.”

Reading, in addition to the 7,291 figure we have another powerful that also rescues the art world: 2,936. In addition to other exhibitions, books, films and leisure plans.

A concert

Hidrogenesse celebrates 25 years dancing the twentieth century (Madrid). The Hidrogenesse duo published in 2000 one of its first emblematic songs that would define them as surgeons of their time: Thus the twentieth century is danced. This March 8 (day of manifestations for women’s rights) commemorates the 25 years of launching that song In the BUT room in Madrid. The song is a conceptual review of the history of the twentieth century: from the electric chair to the coffee maker, from the phone to the pill, from the atomic bomb to skyscrapers, feminism and roncanrol.

Three books

‘The art of the literary conversation’ by Raquel F. Cobo (Barlin Books). A literary trip in which author and writers talk, in front of the reader or the reader, to extol conversation as a literary vehicle. The authors who walk through this book are, among others, Annie Ernaux, Julio Cortázar, Carmen Martín Gaite, Cristina Peri Rossi, Alejandra Pizarnik, Jaime Gil de Biedma or Ricardo Piglia. The author, born in Barcelona in 1987, is a professor of language didactics and literature at the University of Almería. Already in bookstores.

‘Lord Jim at home’, by Dinah Brooke (Alpha Decay). It is a novel Discomblogy for half a century that now recovers Alpha Decay, with translation of Victoria Malet, to discover a work of domestic horror with echoes of Shirley Jackson about a man (called as the character of Joseph Conrad) who commits an act that destabilizes his life. The author wrote four novels in the 70s and then lived six years in the Áshram of the Guru Osho in India. With Foreword by Ottessa Moshfegh. In bookstores from March 10.

‘Huríes’, by Kamel Daoud (Cabaret Voltaire). The translation (by Lydia Vázquez Jiménez) to the Castilian of the Goncourt 2024 Award, the best -selling book in France is writer by an Algerian author who had already won the Goncourt with his first novel) who is also a journalist. Huríes It is a story about a young Algerian forced to remember a war that she has not lived, that of Independence, already forgotten to remember one that she has lived, the civil war of the 90s. He remains mute as a consequence of her war wounds but tells her daughter, in her belly, her story. “A book where lyricism competes with the tragic,” said the jury’s ruling. In bookstores from March 12.

Three films, by Javier Zurro





‘Solitude afternoons’. Rarely a documentary gave so much to talk, but what he has done Albert Serra It deserves all the debates in the world. The director of Pacification He shows again that he is a prodigious filmmaker and lowers the camera to the sand of a bullring to show how what happened inside had never been done … but also, with that machirula gang that become almost comical characters under the magnifying glass of the film. A movie that must be seen yes or yes.

‘Mickey 17’. I hope all blockbusters were like this. Hopefully all directors knew how to make entertainment films as Bong Joon-Ho makes them, which takes a science fiction comedy out of the sleeve on a clone that refuses to die and ends up causing a revolution against a company with a owner who has the morritos of Donald Trump. Fun and with a hilarious Robert Pattinson.

‘Grand Tour’. For the most risky arrives the new movie of Miguel Gomesa Portuguese filmmaker to claim and who delivers a film that is beautiful in its staging. But also an intelligent look at colonialism and the cultural domination of Hollywood while paying tribute to classical cinema. A jewel that won the best direction award for the last Cannes Festival.

Three plans for the weekend, by Laura García Higueras

‘We say truths that look like lies’ (Madrid). The National Dance Company, which is directed by Muriel Romero, celebrates 8M with this work that will be represented in the Musas Hall of the National Museum of the Prado and that supposes the author’s first original work, since she is a director, for the company. And they will do it with two free passes, at 12pm and to 1:30 p.m. Its author advances that the function explores “the original sense of the goddesses and the feminine nature of creation.” They are part of the festival they create and have a scenic space design by Maxi Gilbert.

World tortilla day (everywhere!). Isn’t this the best weekend of the year? On Saturday all to the streets to demonstrate for the rights of women and, on Sunday, to recover energies with the best food in the world: the potato tortilla. For the Madrid, my recommendation is that you go to the house of the tortilla (and the Castiza omelet, which has taken a prize), but we are going with more: Casa Juan Palomo in Seville, Café Ifach in Alicante, Bar La Tita in Santiago de Compostela, the bar Santos de Córdoba, the postal bar in Valladolid, Casa Miranda or Mesón or Pote in Betanzos (Galicia) and Pyrenean Mantec.

Way to Mecca (Málaga). Any opportunity is good to see Lola Herrera act. So if you are in Malaga, do not hesitate to see it in this work directed by Claudio Tolcachir, in which he shares cast with Natalia Dicenta and Carlos Ollla. The function follows the story of Helen Martins, a South African artist obsessed with her sculptural work and her difficult relationships with the community where she lives in 1974, in the middle of apartheid.

Three exhibitions, by Jordi Sabaté





‘José Guerrero about the landscape’ (Barcelona). The KBR photography center in BarcelonaWithin the Mapfre Foundation, it hosts the extensive retrospective exhibition of the work of the Granadino photographer José Guerro, a great creator of artistic photography who works with the silhouettes left by the extensive landscapes on the horizon, but at the same time he knows also to show the cracks and alterations in that same landscape and highlights them as an element that enriches the frame.

His work is meticulously organized in series around places with great iconographic and historical load (La Mancha, Carrara, Sierra Nevada, the Thames …) and that they start from the assumption that it is the experience of who looks at them the one organized by the story. This exhibition presents the more than 20 years of its trajectory to date from the wide set of its work that is part of the Mapfre Foundation collections and loans from different institutions. Until May 18, 2025.

‘Masaveu Collection: Object and nature. Bodegons and Floreros of the XVII-XVIII centuries (València). The Museu de Les Belles Arts de València It hosts until June 15 the exhibition of the works of the Masaveu collection, which constitutes one of the most relevant private artistic funds in Spain. From the same, the best lifting natures have been selected, one of its central thematic nuclei of the collection for both its number and its quality. Divided into four sections, the sample travels through the gender of dead nature, differentiated in the Hispanic field with the characteristic term of “still life.” A sample in which works by artists consecrated to the most famous genre can be contemplated in their time, such as Juan de Zurbarán, Arellano or Meléndez.

‘Proust and the Arts’ (Madrid). The Thyssen Museum in Madrid It presents an exhibition on the importance that art had in the work of one of the most influential writers of the twentieth century, Marcel Proust (Auteuil, 1871 – Paris, 1922), recognized both in literature and in philosophy and art theory. In addition to Rembrandt paintings, Vermeer, Van Dyck, Watteau, Turner, Fantin Latour, Manet, Monet, Renoir or Whistler, among other creators of the time, the exhibition includes a selection of Proust books from the Bibliothèque Nationale de France and the library of the Athenaeum of Madrid.

