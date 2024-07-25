Home page politics

From: Fabian Müller

Since the beginning of the war with Ukraine, Russian fighter jet factories have been producing consistently high numbers. Meanwhile, fear of the F-16 is growing in Russia.

Moscow – Russian aircraft manufacturers continue to deliver new combat aircraft to the Russian armed forces on a large scale. This is reported by the Ukrainian platform Defense ExpressThe defense companies are currently producing Su-57, Su-35, Su-34 and Yak-130 fighter aircraft, while the MiG-29 and Su-30 fighter aircraft are being repaired and modernized.

In the first year of the Russian war against the whole of Ukraine, the Russian Air Force received 29 new or modernized aircraft. During the past year, there were a total of 26 fighter jets. For the current year, the Ukrainian media is expecting Obozrevatel with a number between 22 and 28 modern fighter jets for the Russian army. Vladimir Putin’s air force could urgently need the supplies, especially in view of the upcoming delivery of F-16 fighter jets.

Russian fighter jet production: Air Force to be equipped with new aircraft

Four Su-34 fighter-bombers were delivered in the first half of this year. Russian media say that the Novosibirsk aircraft plant has delivered a total of 163 Su-34s in recent years. It is unclear how many of them are still operational. In 2022 alone, the Russian Air Force is said to have lost 30 Su-34s, and unconfirmed reports even suggest that up to 60 aircraft of this type have been shot down or destroyed.

In the first six months of 2024, four Su-35 multi-role combat aircraft were also delivered, all manufactured at the aircraft plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur. The Irkutsk plant also delivered two Yak-130 jets. In total, the Russian Air Force is expected to have around 120 Yak-130s.

Ukrainian military expert Oleksandr Kovalenko assumes that in the second half of the year, significantly more than the ten jets delivered so far could be put into operation. Four to six Su-34s and Su-35s are nearing completion, as well as at least two Yak-130s. In addition, further Su-30 and Su-57 fighter jets are to be modernized during this period. The page Defense Express However, he describes Russian capacities as “limited”. The production level is not sufficient to completely replace the fighter aircraft lost in the war with Ukraine.

Russia remains under pressure due to F-16 deliveries to Ukraine

The Russian Air Force has recently come under pressure, particularly due to the F-16 deliveries to Ukraine. An alliance of NATO-members had promised dozens of such jets to Ukraine with the approval of the USA, the first of which have already arrived in the country. Military experts say that the delivery of the aircraft is an important step in the Ukraine War could be.

The respect in Russia for the US-made jets seems to be great. The Ministry of Defense recently replaced the head of the Air Force, on the Crimea-Peninsulas, defense against attacks from the air has been significantly improved. Ukraine, meanwhile, hopes to regain air sovereignty in its own country. Up to now, Russian missiles and fighter jets could mostly only be repelled with air defense systems. (fmu)