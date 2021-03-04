There will be no changes to the restrictions in place in the province of Granada, as hoped, except for one concerning gatherings.
As announced in our article early this morning, gatherings can now comprise of up to six, instead of four, persons, in public and at home.
The Health Committee has decided that do not municipality within the province will pass to Level Two – the majority of municipalities is at Level Three and a few on Level Four.
This means that the changes announced concerning allowing bars and restaurants to remain open until 21.30h will not happen this week, at least. The next meeting of the Committee is next Thursday, when the situation might change.
There was good news for those municipalities at Level four in the north of the province because they have now dropped to Level three like the Costa Tropical. The exceptions are La Calahorra which has a 1,796.4 contagion figure.
The other municipalities remaining at Level four are Vélez de Benaudalla, Zújar, Cacín, Fornes, Jayena, Alhama de Granada and Santa Cruz del Comercio.
(News: Province of Granada, Andalucia)
|Town or Area
|Population
|14-day
Figure
|Per 100K
|grenade
|914,678
|1,553
|169.0
|Granada South
|148,829
|172
|115.4
|Meatloaf
|728
|0
|0.0
|Albuñol
|7,233
|6
|81.6
|Almegíjar
|365
|0
|0.0
|Almunecar
|26,514
|22
|84.9
|Alpujarra de la Sierra
|989
|4
|412.8
|Berchules
|716
|0
|0.0
|Bubion
|296
|0
|0.0
|Search
|289
|0
|0.0
|Cadiar
|1,453
|1
|68.3
|Canar
|350
|0
|0.0
|Capileira
|554
|0
|0.0
|Carataunas
|194
|0
|0.0
|Cástaras
|249
|0
|0.0
|Guájares (Los)
|1,057
|1
|95.0
|Gualchos
|5,193
|12
|231.2
|Ítrabus
|988
|0
|0.0
|Jete
|919
|0
|0.0
|Juviles
|153
|0
|0.0
|Lanjarón
|3,507
|9
|255.0
|Lentegí
|326
|0
|0.0
|Wolves
|145
|0
|0.0
|Lújar
|488
|0
|0.0
|Molvízar
|2,794
|1
|36.1
|Motril
|58,020
|65
|111.2
|Murtas
|467
|0
|0.0
|Nevada
|1,050
|0
|0.0
|Orgiva
|5,725
|16
|276.6
|Otivar
|1,034
|0
|0.0
|Pampaneira
|321
|0
|0.0
|Polopos
|1,756
|1
|58.1
|Portugos
|382
|0
|0.0
|Rubite
|394
|0
|0.0
|Salobrena
|12,381
|two
|16.0
|Support
|268
|0
|0.0
|Sorvilán
|538
|0
|0.0
|Taha (The)
|653
|0
|0.0
|Torrenueva Costa
|2,682
|4
|143.1
|Torvizcón
|648
|0
|0.0
|Trevelez
|732
|0
|0.0
|Polecat
|239
|0
|0.0
|Ugíjar
|2,523
|6
|238.4
|Value
|675
|0
|0.0
|Velez de Benaudalla
|2,841
|22
|761.2
|Northeast Granada
|98,043
|199
|203.7
|Alamedilla
|574
|0
|0.0
|Albuñán
|406
|0
|0.0
|Aldeire
|615
|3
|476.2
|Alicún de Ortega
|480
|0
|0.0
|Alquife
|601
|0
|0.0
|Asset
|20,412
|fifteen
|73.4
|Beas de Guadix
|329
|0
|0.0
|Benalúa
|3,318
|3
|90.6
|Benamaurel
|2,293
|1
|44.2
|Calahorra (The)
|673
|12
|1,796.4
|Caniles
|4,047
|eleven
|273.6
|Castilléjar
|1,318
|two
|151.4
|Castril
|2,070
|0
|0.0
|Guadix buds
|673
|0
|0.0
|Courts of Baza
|1,869
|0
|0.0
|Cortes and Graena
|996
|0
|0.0
|Campo Caves
|1,735
|7
|401.4
|Blame
|4,129
|10
|244.4
|Darro
|1,599
|two
|122.4
|Meadows of Guadix
|419
|1
|237.0
|Tithe
|764
|0
|0.0
|Dollar
|622
|1
|159.2
|Ferreira
|299
|0
|0.0
|Phonelae
|978
|3
|306.7
|Freila
|918
|0
|0.0
|Galley
|1,075
|1
|93.4
|Gor
|733
|0
|0.0
|Gorafe
|381
|0
|0.0
|Guadix
|18,422
|81
|439.4
|Huélago
|403
|1
|249.4
|Hueneja
|1,184
|0
|0.0
|Huéscar
|7,253
|13
|180.7
|Jerez del Marquesado
|968
|0
|0.0
|Lanteira
|588
|two
|354.6
|Lugros
|323
|0
|0.0
|Marchal
|417
|0
|0.0
|Morelábor
|607
|0
|0.0
|Orce
|1,190
|0
|0.0
|Pedro Martinez
|1,107
|0
|0.0
|Peza (The)
|1,178
|two
|171.4
|Policar
|276
|0
|0.0
|Puebla de Don Fadrique
|2,250
|0
|0.0
|Purullena
|2,293
|4
|173.5
|Zalabí Valley
|2,128
|3
|142.5
|Villanueva de las Torres
|582
|1
|177.9
|Zújar
|2,548
|twenty
|786.2
|Granada (district)
|239,149
|405
|168.5
|Beas of Granada
|977
|0
|0.0
|Granada (capital)
|232,462
|401
|171.6
|Huétor de Santillán
|1,877
|0
|0.0
|Jun
|3,833
|4
|103.8
|Metropolitan of Granada
|428,657
|770
|178.2
|Agron
|274
|0
|0.0
|Albolote
|18,808
|35
|184.6
|Albuñuelas
|821
|0
|0.0
|Alfacar
|5,400
|0
|0.0
|Algarinejo
|2,520
|1
|40.5
|Alhama de Granada
|5,979
|70
|1,193.1
|Alhendin
|9,349
|30
|315.5
|Sands of the King
|666
|two
|306.3
|Armilla
|24,174
|3. 4
|139.7
|Atarfe
|18,706
|31
|163.5
|Benalúa de las Villas
|1,066
|0
|0.0
|Cacín
|569
|3
|528.2
|Cajar
|5,129
|10
|192.1
|Calicasas
|617
|1
|156.7
|Campotejar
|1,237
|1
|81.4
|Cenes de la Vega
|8,002
|7
|85.9
|Chauchina
|5,565
|14
|252.2
|Chimneys
|1,257
|5
|399.7
|Churriana de la Vega
|15,200
|18
|114.7
|Cijuela
|3,322
|5
|146.4
|Buds de la Vega
|2,031
|0
|0.0
|Colomera
|1,309
|1
|76.8
|Cullar Vega
|7,429
|7
|92.8
|Old Pastures
|705
|0
|0.0
|Deiphontes
|2,627
|9
|346.2
|Dilate
|2,054
|5
|239.0
|Domingo Pérez of Granada
|890
|two
|227.8
|Doubt
|330
|0
|0.0
|Durcal
|7,015
|two
|28.1
|Scan
|791
|0
|0.0
|Fornes
|555
|4
|719.4
|Cowboys font
|4,406
|eleven
|250.9
|Gabias (Las)
|21,115
|25
|116.0
|Governor
|233
|0
|0.0
|Gójar
|5,795
|4
|67.7
|Guadahortuna
|1,935
|0
|0.0
|Güéjar Sierra
|2,820
|1
|35.0
|Güevéjar
|2,595
|3
|113.6
|Huetor Tájar
|10,352
|twenty-one
|201.9
|Huetor Vega
|12,039
|26
|216.0
|Illora
|10,054
|16
|159.0
|Iznalloz
|5,134
|13
|253.9
|Jatar
|614
|0
|0.0
|Jayena
|1,060
|6
|570.3
|Láchar
|3,471
|12
|341.6
|Lecrín
|2,134
|two
|92.8
|Loja
|20,342
|55
|269.4
|Malahá (The)
|1,781
|3
|168.2
|Maracena
|22,116
|72
|322.8
|Moclin
|3,651
|1
|27.6
|Monachil
|7,939
|8
|99.9
|Montefrio
|5,433
|3
|56.5
|Montejícar
|2,113
|two
|94.8
|Montillana
|1,189
|0
|0.0
|Moraleda de Zafayona
|3,153
|fifteen
|481.2
|Niguelas
|1,173
|0
|0.0
|Nivar
|994
|1
|96.5
|Ogíjares
|14,160
|2. 3
|160.3
|Villa of Otura
|6,952
|19
|272.1
|Padul
|8,420
|8
|92.0
|Dangers
|11,394
|16
|139.2
|Pinar (The)
|877
|0
|0.0
|Pinos Genil
|1,457
|6
|402.7
|Bridge Pines
|9,930
|9
|91.0
|Pinewood
|1,138
|1
|90.7
|Pulianas
|5,429
|two
|36.6
|Quentar
|933
|0
|0.0
|to Salt
|2,631
|8
|305.2
|Santa Cruz del Comercio
|528
|16
|3,013.2
|Santa Fe
|15,157
|27
|177.4
|Torre-Cardela
|736
|0
|0.0
|Valderrubio
|2,086
|0
|0.0
|Valley (The)
|914
|0
|0.0
|Vegas del Genil
|11,166
|16
|140.0
|Huelma Sales
|640
|0
|0.0
|Villamena
|948
|0
|0.0
|Villanueva Mesía
|2,021
|1
|49.5
|Víznar
|976
|two
|201.4
|Zafarraya
|2,137
|1
|47.2
|Zagra
|834
|0
|0.0
|Zubia (The)
|19,155
|18
|93.1
.