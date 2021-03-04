There will be no changes to the restrictions in place in the province of Granada, as hoped, except for one concerning gatherings.

As announced in our article early this morning, gatherings can now comprise of up to six, instead of four, persons, in public and at home.

The Health Committee has decided that do not municipality within the province will pass to Level Two – the majority of municipalities is at Level Three and a few on Level Four.

This means that the changes announced concerning allowing bars and restaurants to remain open until 21.30h will not happen this week, at least. The next meeting of the Committee is next Thursday, when the situation might change.

There was good news for those municipalities at Level four in the north of the province because they have now dropped to Level three like the Costa Tropical. The exceptions are La Calahorra which has a 1,796.4 contagion figure.

The other municipalities remaining at Level four are Vélez de Benaudalla, Zújar, Cacín, Fornes, Jayena, Alhama de Granada and Santa Cruz del Comercio.

(News: Province of Granada, Andalucia)