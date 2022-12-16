Sergio Busquets’ decision to close his long and successful stage in the Spanish team has caused a cascade of reactions among those who have been his teammates over the years in which Spanish football has touched the stars, before enter a less fortunate scenario. Figures from yesterday and today from La Roja reacted to the announcement of the Catalan’s withdrawal from the Spanish team with signs of respect, reverence and affection for an unrepeatable footballer who was an example on and off the pitch.

“Legend” was the word most used by footballers like Álvaro Morata, Aymeric Laporte or Kepa Arrizabalaga, who shared numerous days in concentration with the Badia del Vallès midfielder and had the opportunity to receive his wise advice when they landed in that national team of which Busquets was a heavy weight Eric García, Busquets’ partner both in the national team and at Barça, describes him as “an example to follow”.

Iker Casillas uploaded a photo to his social networks in which both appear celebrating the victory over the Netherlands in the World Cup final in South Africa on the Soccer City pitch in Johannesburg thanks to Andrés Iniesta’s unforgettable goal. “!!Proud of you!! Great!!”, writes the former goalkeeper for Real Madrid, Porto and the Spanish team in the tweet that accompanies the image of the happiest day in the history of Spanish football.

“He is a player who has made history, a legend, one of the best midfielders in the history of world football and the best defensive midfielder in the history of Spain,” remarked Xavi Hernández, Busquets’ first teammate in the national team and at Barça. and now his coach in the Barça team.

“An iconic figure”



“Sergio Busquets is an iconic figure in Spanish football, an exemplary athlete, an irreproachable professional and an indisputable leader,” extolled Luis Rubiales, who emphasized the exemplary behavior that the Catalan pivot always displayed. «Sergio is a silent, serene leader and admired by all for his humility and naturalness. Champion of everything, he has drawn an immense career that is already in the history of football. But there is a more important question: the human profile of him. In that, Sergio is also unbeatable,” added the president of the Spanish Football Federation, who stressed that he is “a player who will transcend generations because of his immense legacy.” »Busquets deserves to decide when and how and our only path is gratitude. Thank you, Sergio, for your dedication and loyalty to the team, you are one of the most important assets of Spanish football”, closed the top federation leader.

“Irreplaceable” considers David De Gea a midfielder who marked the style of the Spanish team for more than a decade. «Indispensable piece in all titles achieved! Congratulations on the career you had in the captain’s team!” said Sergi Roberto, eleven times international and Busquets’ teammate during the last decade in the Barça first team.

«Sergio Busquets retires having achieved everything with La Roja and being one of the protagonists of a generation of footballers who is a legend of our sport. Thank you for giving us so much. Unrepeatable”, José Manuel Franco, president of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), has written on social networks.

“Thank you for having made us enjoy unforgettable moments, for an incomparable legacy that the new generations will always keep in mind”, applauds the Association of Spanish Soccer Players (AFE) in the farewell message that has been sent to Busquets through social networks .