dragonball has been on the market for decades, and you might think you’ve already seen Goku in every possible way. From his childhood to his old age, fans have accompanied the Saiyan through many adventures, including all the strange merchandising of dragonball that has been released over the years. But today we got word that another piece is on the way, and this figure of dragonball transform to Goku and Vegeta in gamers.

Yes, you heard right. dragonball will feature a 1/6 statue from the company FuzzFeet, who decided it was time to give Goku and his rival from nothing a makeover.

As you can see above, FuzzFeet posted photos of their next figure, and the piece took over the anime fandom in a matter of hours. Quality anime statues are in short supply, and over the past year, they’ve gotten sexier than ever. A number of 18+ statues are currently on the anime market as Attack on Titan and even Spy x Family due to this growing trend. And now, dragonball she goes out into the world with her sexy gamer men.

After all, the statue wears Goku and Vegeta in shorts and cropped t-shirts that show off his muscular physique. Goku he’s relaxing here with his glasses while Vegeta rages by his side. It seems his game didn’t go as planned given the fact that Vegeta he has shattered his control in half. So if we had to guess, bulma You will need to fix your husband’s remote as soon as possible since Vegeta will need a rematch against Goku.

By $180 USDthis resin figure is available for pre-order right now, and FuzzFeet expects to ship the product by Q4 2023. To be honest, I hadn’t heard of this studio until now, and a quick search suggests that this resin figure is dragonball It is one of the first to hit the market. If that’s the case, then FuzzFeet hit the nail on the head with fans of dragonballas this statue has gone viral.

Of course, there are other ways to show support for dragonball if this statue is out of your budget. Right now, the anime of dragonball It’s off the air, but his latest movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, is available in digital and physical version. As for the manga, Dragon Ball Super just started a new arc this year. The manga is adapting the arc of “superhero” which we first saw on the big screen, so readers can look forward to seeing the big return of Gohan!

