Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 06.20.2021 17:39:14

Mexico adds 231,187 deaths from SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and registers two million 477 thousand 283 total cases, according to the technical report issued by the Health Secretary.

Likewise, the document indicates that there are currently 27 thousand 514 active cases estimated, 435 thousand 100 suspected cases and 4 million 420 thousand 369 have been negative cases.

At the cut-off at 5:00 p.m. on June 20, there is a record of one million 971 thousand 470 people who have recovered from the disease.

Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Jalisco and Puebla are the entities with the highest number of confirmed deaths associated with coronavirus.

FS

.