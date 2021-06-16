Digital Millennium

The Ministry of Health reported this Monday on the numbers of covid-19 in Mexico, with cut to June 15, in which 239 deaths were added in the last 24 hours.

. Covid-19 figures

Deaths: 230,424

Estimated active cases: 22,797

Estimated cases: 2 million 644 thousand 113

Recovered people: one million 960 thousand 36

Confirmed cases: 2 million 459 thousand 601

According to the latest figures from the Ministry of Health, there is a slight increase in the number of reported cases with the beginning of the epidemiological week.

67 percent of the accumulated cases are concentrated in Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Nuevo León, Jalisco, Puebla, Sonora, Tabasco, Querétaro and Coahuila.

