Bust of Pythagoras in the Capitoline Museums.

He trick As we saw last week, of the little Gauss to mentally add the first 100 numbers was based on forming with them 50 pairs that added the same as the first and last: (100 + 1) x 50 = 5050. Generalizing n numbers, its sum, S, will be: S = (n + 1) n / 2, which is, therefore, the formula that gives us the value of the nth triangular number. Thus, given any two consecutive triangular numbers, the nth and the nth first, their sum will be:

(n + 1) n / 2 + (n + 2) (n + 1) / 2 = n² / 2 + n / 2 + n² / 2 + n + n / 2 + 1 = n² + 2n + 1 = (n + 1) ²

Then the sum of two consecutive triangular numbers is a perfect square, specifically, the square of the greater of the two numbers. It is easy to see it graphically, since the two consecutive triangular numbers can be “coupled” forming a square, as seen in the figure, in which the third and fourth triangular numbers make up the fourth square number.

A similar graphical representation helps us to see that n² is the sum of the first n odd numbers (Nicomachean theorem).

There are different ways to show that every perfect square has an odd number of divisors. Our regular commentator Salva Fuster contributes the following:

To see that n² has an odd number of divisors, it is only necessary to see that, on the one hand, n is a divisor, since nxn = n², and on the other, that, if it has more divisors, they will always come in pairs, because if axb = n², a and b being different from n, one of them will be greater than n and the other less.

And, therefore, a and b are different, then n2 will have one or more pairs of divisors other than n plus n itself, that is, an odd number of divisors; and if we add n² itself and 1 to the divisors, their number remains odd.

Numbers and Figures

Triangular and square numbers are the best known members of the family of figured numbers. Given the synonymy of the terms “figure” and “imagine”, one might think that they have something to do with imaginary numbers, but in reality they are the opposite: imaginary numbers are inconceivable, while figurative numbers are so called because they are easily Displayable as geometric figures. Due to their condition as border elements between arithmetic and geometry, they were studied by some great mathematicians of antiquity, such as Pythagoras, Diophantus of Alexandria and Nicomacheus of Gerasa.

Within the figurative numbers, polygonal numbers are of special interest, which are those that can be represented as sets of equidistant points that make up regular polygons. The first polygonal numbers are the triangular and the square, which we have dealt with in recent weeks, and, with the same criteria, we can form the pentagonal, hexagonal, heptagonal numbers …

As we have seen, the sequence of the triangular numbers is 1, 3, 6, 10, 15, 21…, and that of the squares, 1, 4, 9, 16, 25, 36… What is the sequence of the numbers pentagonal? And the one with the hexagonal ones? Is there a significant relationship between successive sequences of polygonal numbers?

Carlo Frabetti is a writer and mathematician, member of the New York Academy of Sciences. He has published more than 50 popular science works for adults, children and young people, including ‘Damn physics’, ‘Damn math’ or ‘The great game’. He was a screenwriter for ‘La bola de cristal’.

