Figure skating Virtanen and Saarinen at the top of the Finnish Figure Skating Championships after the short program

Valtter Virtanen and Jenni Saarinen will lead the Finnish Figure Skating Championships in Pori after the short program.

Virtanen started his short program with a strong triple-triple combination. The run continued to be good until the end, and Virtanen recorded his short record record of 69.32. Makar Suntsev is in second place with points of 57.90.

Saarinen scored 67.81 points. Linnea Ceder and Emmi Peltonen are two and three, the difference to Saarinen is more than ten points.

“It was wonderful to skate here, and I noticed how I enjoyed this short program of mine. The season has been a roller coaster ride, and the free program has occasionally tangled up. I am happy to go to the free program, ”Saarinen said in a press release.

Free programs are skated on Sunday.