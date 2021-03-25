Thursday, March 25, 2021
Figure skating Valtter Virtanen played the wrong music, and the World Cup final was a dream come true

March 25, 2021
Valtter Virtanen initially playing the wrong music, and he was eliminated from the men’s free program at the World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm.

Virtanen scored 60.27 points for his short program and was 31st, more than ten points away from the final place.

Virtanen was the first to skate and suffered from the organizers’ mistake when he was initially played the wrong music.

The start was successful with a second attempt, but failures in the triple axis and two pirouettes taxed points.

“Skating was a good go until the last devil. Big minus to myself about it, it was careless. You definitely have to join the company of small skaters and practice more basic pirouette positions with them, ”Virtanen joked.

The race is led by Japan Yuzuru Hanyu with a score of 106.98.

