Figure Skating | Valtter Virtanen appeared on the EC ice completely unrecognizable – even the commentator went wild

Valtter Virtanen’s European Championship gala performance did not leave the audience cold.

in Espoo organized European figure skating competitions culminated in the final show on Sunday.

Many spectators had to rub their eyes when a completely unknown figure appeared on the ice. The Finnish ice skater was finally revealed behind the mask representing the old man Valtter Virtanenwho took the best ranking of his career in Espoo, being 14th.

“Even though Valtter is an experienced 35-year-old, it’s been years since we last saw him,” Yle’s narrator Sara Honkavaara was having fun

“Vade must change hairdressers”, the expert Mika Saarelainen continued when he saw Virtanen.

This is how Valtter Virtanen looked at the beginning of his performance.

35 years old Virtanen started his presentation Rauli Badding Somerjoen Gasoline in my veins -to the tune of the song. The skater, disguised as an old man, bounced around on the ice looking unhappy until he skated to his girlfriend who was waiting at the edge of the rink.

There, Virtanen took off his mask and jacket. At the same time, the music changed to Queen Don’t stop me now, to which Virtanen, now dressed in jeans and a white sleeveless top, skated briskly. In the end, even the shirt got a ride and Virtanen finished his performance with his upper body completely bare.

“It’s not true how wonderful Valtter Virtanen is! Vade did make the most of this opportunity to perform at the EC competitions gala. That’s great,” Honkavaara beamed after the performance.

In the middle of the performance, Virtanen took off his mask and jacket.

In the end, even the shirt came off.

Judging by the applause, the performance also impressed the audience, who erupted into huge applause.

Ice dancing Those who took EC bronze Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis relied on calmer music in their performance. They skated Younghearted beautifully I’m going crazy-to the tune of the song.

15-year-old Janna Jyrkinen also got to perform in front of the home crowd once more.

In the final show, we also saw the one who became a real sensation on the ice of the European Championships with his seventh place Janna Jyrkinen15.