Figure Skating | Turkkila and Versluis, who skated with top scores, go on the medal hunt for the EC ice: “Not an inch will be given up”

Finland's second pair Yuka Orihara and Juho Pirinen will also go to January's European Championships in Lithuania.

Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis took their third ice dance Finnish championship on Sunday with the top score.

The pair broke the 200-point mark for the second time in their careers, but the 205.41 points achieved in the national competition are not internationally comparable.

In the free dance Turkkila and Versluis received 124.57 points from the judges. Saturday's rhythmic dance brought 80.84 points.

“We are ready for the EC ice. Not an inch is given. You have to focus on every detail,” Turkkila said.

Next year's European championships will be skated from the 10th to the 13th. January in Kaunas, Lithuania. The Finnish couple will defend their EC bronze medals there.

Last January, Turkkila and Versluis skated their valid international top score of 198.21 at the European Championships held in Espoo.

For this season, the couple prepared with new programs, which have been modified to be better all the time. Recently, the programs were refined in Rome.

“There were small and big changes to the programs. One new lift and rhythmic dance changes to the set of steps,” said Versluis.

“Now we feel confident. It feels like you dare to give more. We did two really successful programs at the World Championships,” said Turkkila in the hallway of the Pirkkola ice rink, when the championship was over.

The international ice dancers Turkkila and Versluis have done well this season. In November, they were third (195.80) in the gp races held in Espoo and fourth (191.01) in the same level competitions held in Japan.

In October, the couple won ice dancing at the Finlandia Trophy.

The race another pair Yuka Orihara and Juho Pirinen scored 186.27 points. On international ice, their best score so far is 176.77.

“Maybe it wasn't the best for us this time, but we are satisfied,” Pirinen said.

Finland's second-ranked pair for the WC recovered from the corona virus that they contracted at the beginning of the week.

“We were able to skate, it wasn't about that,” Pirinen said.

Orihara and Pirinen will also compete in January in Kaunas. This is the first time that Finland has two ice dance couples in the prestigious competition since the 1990s.

“It's great that another couple is going to the European Championship. Finland is a country of ice dancing,” said Versluis.