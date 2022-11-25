Figure Skating | Turkkila and Versluis scored their record points in rhythm dance in Espoo

The second Finnish pair of the competition, Yuka Orihara/Juho Pirinen, collected their best rhythm dance points of the season.

Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis skated their record score of 75.06 in the rhythm dance, which brought them fourth place after the rhythm dance in the figure skating Espoo gp competition.

The second Finnish pair of the competition Yuka Orihara/Juho Pirinen collected her season’s best rhythm dance score of 69.13, which justifies eighth place.

Canadians lead the race Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier.

Despite the record scores, Turkkila and Versluis found room for improvement in their skating.

“Especially the beginning was cautious. Towards the end we broke free, that was our best,” said Versluis.

Versluis’s pants do not have reinforcements, although during the rhythmic dance he makes Turkkila stand on his thigh.

“You get used to it. The first times I tried the blades on, yes, it was felt, but the skin gets used to it,” Verluis smiled.

Orihara and Pirinen were satisfied with their best rhythmic dance of the season.

“In addition to the points, I think it was also the best performance of the season and probably the cleanest,” Pirinen said.

Orihara and Pirinen have been skating together since spring 2019.

“We strive to grow as a team. We try to improve race by race, we don’t have any specific ranking or race we are aiming for,” Pirinen said.

Orihara said that he considers the pair’s strength to be that the energy of the skaters can be felt in the stands.

“We have speed. We can do some elements very quickly, not all couples have that,” Pirinen added.