Figure skating Turkkila and Versluis culminated in a long season of success on the World Cup

The Finnish couple is holding their 12th place.

Finland a couple of ice dances Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis are maintaining their position after the free dance of the World Figure Skating Championships and ending the season with a successful performance in Montpellier, France.

In Friday’s rhythm dance, they got 71.88 points and went to 12th place in Saturday’s free dance. The free dance yielded 104.07 points and a combined result of 175.95, bringing at least 12th place among the 20 free dancing pairs.

“As a whole, this goes to success. One of the best rhythm dances of the season. There were small mistakes in free dancing that we had to fight to correct. Compared to the World Championships a year ago (21st), this was a huge improvement, ”Turkkila summed up to STT by phone.

“We are happy with the race as a whole. There was a bit of a fight today, but there was a lot of audience, and we got more energy from it, ”Versluis continued.

At the Beijing Olympics in February, Turkkila and Versluis finished 15th. At the time, they were accumulating 173.88 points and were pleased with their first experience at the Olympics.

“Rhythm dance was now significantly better than at the Olympics (68.23) and raised the overall score,” Turkkila said.

After the Olympics, the couple invested in fixing the problem areas identified in Beijing and put the polished things into practice on the World Cup ice.

“This was especially evident in the rhythm dance and brought in more points,” Versluis added.

January The European Championships in Tallinn were interrupted due to Turkkila’s coronavirus infection in December, so the couple had enough to show in the Olympics and the World Championships. After successful performances, the season can end in good spirits, albeit tired.

“The season has been really long. There have been ups and downs. Winning the Nebelhorn Trophy in September, securing an Olympic venue and succeeding at the Olympics were the highlights. And the 12th place in the World Championships is not bad. We are in the right direction, ”Turkkila said.

At the end of the season, it’s time to rest for a while, but Versluis also has plenty to do organized by the Finnish state.

“I’ll start the Indian (Army) in two weeks,” Versluis, who is heading to the sports forces in Santahamina, said.

“A new program should also be planned,” Turkkila finally shouted.