Figure skating “There are no completely safe races” – the World Figure Skating Championships will take place in the corona bubble Globen

Figure skating The World Cup will be held this week in Stockholm, although the pandemic situation in Sweden has been exceptionally difficult.

However, the International Skating Federation (ISU) did not even consider relocating the Games.

“ISU’s line is that it would rather cancel the races than postpone them. In this way, for example, Finland would not have even come into question as a host, ”the new chairman of the Finnish Figure Skating Association Janne Korhonen answers the question of whether the World Cup could have been held as an exception, for example in Finland.

Korhonen travels to Stockholm by car on a cargo ship. He takes with him, among other things, equipment and drinks for athletes.

“You don’t have to go shopping in Stockholm right away.”

Figure skaters have had few races this season. The December World Championships and the January European Championships in Zagreb were canceled. International competitions, on the other hand, have been held to some extent.

From Finland Four figure skaters can be seen on the ice of Globen Hall: Jenni Saarinen, Valtter Virtanen mixed Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis in ice dancing.

Saarinen is a first-timer on the World Cup ice. For Virtanen, the World Championships are already fourth and ice dancers are involved for the second time. Last spring, there were no World Championships due to the corona.

Globen will also qualify figure skaters for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The next Olympic qualifier is in the autumn at the International Games in Oberstdorf.

“It’s still really hard to say who gets into the Olympics and who doesn’t. It depends a lot on the number of nationalities in the finals, ”Skating Manager of the Figure Skating Association Satu Niittynen says.

Jenni Saarinen has settled in Oberstdorf, where she lives and practices.­

World Cup is held without an audience. Sure, it lowers the mood, but it shouldn’t have a decisive effect on an athlete’s performance.

“I’m going to perform to an audience, even if it isn’t. I would have liked my mother and father to have been able to attend, ”says Saarinen, 22, who rose to the World Cup to recover from his leg injury. Emmi Peltosen in place of.

According to Valtter Virtanen, the lack of an audience is a good and a bad thing. In 2015, he made it to the European Championship final for the first time in the same hall and felt he had given too much energy in front of the audience.

“I joined in to the audience’s mood. That brings the feeling of a corner when there is no audience and the hall could accommodate a lot of audience. ”

Valtter Virtanen performing at the European Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm in spring 2015.­

Virtanen is aiming for an Olympic place at the World Championships, which is his long-term dream. He gave the screening of the free program required for the World Championships virtually in February at Äänekoski Ice Rink.

“It was the best free program of my life,” Virtanen laughed.

As a civilian, he works as a doctor and has monitored the coronation situation in Finland and around the world.

How safe is it to compete during this time, even if the athletes live in the World Cup in a corona bubble?

“There are no completely safe races. There were positive cases in World Championships when the incubation period of the disease is long. The only way to minimize the risk of infection is to be quarantined for two weeks at the competition site. ”

For Virtanen, the year has been exceptional anyway. Normally he would have practiced long periods like Jenni Saarinen in Obestdorf, but now the patterns have been honed in his wife’s coaching in Central Finland. A daughter was born to the family in January.

“It has been great time and feel that I am in better shape than before, when there is so much traveling.”

A pair of ice dances Turkkila / Versluis has also trained in Finland. The couple has toured the ice rinks in the metropolitan area. In winter, the exercises are focused on the Helsinki Ice Rink.

Turkkila and Versluis are also aiming for the Olympic venue. There’s a good chance of that if the pair succeeds as well as in their World Cup debut two years ago in Japan, where they were sixteenth. Former solo skaters started ice dancing five years ago.

The Italian coach of the couple Maurizio Margaglio speculates that there will be surprises at Globen, as there have been few races.

“This is a long and difficult year for everyone. Julia and Matthias should not observe others, but focus on their own skating. They have evolved tremendously, ”Margaglio praises.

Margaglio won the pair Barbara Fusar-Polin with the world championship 20 years ago.

“That’s the time to fly.”