Figure Skating | The young Finnish sensation received a lot of praise from the Finlandia Trophy: “Fortunately, dad has a nine-seater car”

Nella Pelkonen, Janna Jyrkinen and Emmi Peltonen succeeded in the women’s free program.

Finnish skaters succeeded very well in the Finlandia Trophy women’s free program of figure skating on Sunday. The best of them Nella Pelkonen skated 120.53 points and compiled a record of 179.31 with Friday’s short program.

Pelkonen’s free program was the best of the bunch and lifted the short program from Tampere (58.78) from seventh place to fourth. He was only 0.30 points behind the third-placed European champion from Georgia Anastasija Gubanova.

“The exercises are starting to show in the competitions. Self-confidence is right. Even before the performance, I had the feeling that it was going to be good,” 18-year-old Pelkonen summed up the success factors when the ranking was not yet known.

South Korea Yelim Kim (187.91) won the race, and Japan Rinka Watanabe (180.36) was second.

In Finland has two EC places and one World Cup place in women’s single skating. Pelkonen mainly competes with 16-year-olds Janna Jyrkinen and a 23-year-old Emmi Peltonen with.

“Even the World Cup place is a very realistic thing,” Pelkonen emphasized.

Among the competing sisters, Peltonen (7th) and Jyrkinen (8th) were also among the Finlandia Trophy winners. Peltonen totaled 162.02 and Jyrkinen 159.85 points, which were the best of the season so far for both.

“I’m really satisfied when I went to make a triple-triple combination. The latter fell short,” Jyrkinen said.

“I performed well. The competition was a step forward.”

Nella Pelkonen also received many gifts from the Finlandia Trophy.

Steep became a Finnish figure skating sensation last season, unexpectedly made it to the EC competitions in Espoo and finished seventh.

“Now on the ice I got the same feeling as in the EC competitions.”

Pelkonen and especially Jyrkinen received piles of roses and soft toys from the Espoo arena audience.

“Fortunately, father has a nine-seater car,” Jyrkinen laughed when asked how to transport everything home to Lappeenranta.

Pelkonen, who is traveling to Tampere, pecked right away, of course with a smile on his face.

“We have two cars here. If it doesn’t fit, we’ll put the rest in another one,” he laughed.

Jyrkinen is in the first grade of high school and Pelkonen is in the third grade.

“Everything has gone well. The teachers have understood my situation”, Jyrkinen opened up about combining studies and sports.

Pelkonen’s school has also gone well.

“I will go to high school in four years.”

“The old Emmi came out already”, Emmi Peltonen was happy about her performance.

Ankle injury after Peltonen, who is aiming for a return to the top, showed such signs in Espoo that the younger Jyrkinen and Pelkonen still have to do their best in terms of ranking places.

“Old Emmi came out already. The training brings results and it started to show in the competition”, Peltonen was happy.

“This was only the second competition of the season. There were a couple of reliefs. There were no levels in pirouettes. Flow comes with competitions. I need competitions.”

Jyrkinen will next compete in France in the gp competition, but Pelkonen and Peltonen will compete in Turku in the SC selection competition.

“I wasn’t in the SC competitions last season, so I’m applying for a place now,” Peltonen, who focuses full-time on skating, opened up about his plans for the near future.

“There were two jumps that were double jumps. There is a lot of room to play when 20 points are missing,” he said.

Finland was 19th after the short program Oona Ounasvuori withdrew from Sunday’s free program due to illness.