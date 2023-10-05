Figure Skating | The walkout of the airport security personnel almost ruined the trip of the top Finnish couple – the stuff stayed in Helsinki-Vantaa

Ice dancing couple Juulia Turkkila–Matthias Versluis enchanted the spectators in the winter at the home games in Espoo with the bronze medal of the European Championships.

by Franz Schubert the ice dance, skated to the rhythm of piano music, was a successful whole and calmly different from the other EC contestants.

However, one should no longer stare at the old, albeit good, whole.

The new season brings with it new programs, which the Finnish couple will present for the first time to their home audience at the Finlandia Trophy Challenger Series competition held in Espoo this weekend.

“Through the new program, you can develop and try new things. Now I can manage to stick to the same program until March,” says Turkkila, when the second training of the day at the Pirkkola ice rink in Helsinki is over.

The pair’s Italian coach, settled in Helsinki with his family Maurizio Margaglio wave goodbye from the door:

“Tomorrow we will continue!”

Coach Maurizio Margaglio instructs Juul Turkkila and Matthias Versluis.

In ice dancing there are two competition parts, rhythm dance and ice dance. This season’s rhythm dance theme is the 1980s. It suits Turkkila and Versluis, even though both were born in the 1990s, in 1994.

“Our coach lived his youth in the 1980s. For us, the music of that time is a bit more foreign, but there are some individual songs that I like”, says Versluis.

The rhythm dance couple skates the American Taylor Dayne Tell It to My Hearinspired by the t song. The two other pieces of music in the show are Dayne’s handwriting.

“We wanted the music to be from the same artist,” says Versluis.

Versluis has arranged three songs in his small home studio into a potpourri that lasts two minutes and 50 seconds.

“Now the 15th version of rhythm music is going on, and it may be that it will still change. Editing music is a nice side hobby when there is time, which is usually not. I’m a kind of disc jockey,” laughs Versluis, who also plays the guitar and produces music as a hobby.

“In producing music, you can bring out your own expression and artistry.”

In the new free program, Schubert has switched to songs by the English band Phoria Mass and Losswhich combine many different styles: art pop, progressive rock, classical, indie rock, dream pop and electronic music.

Maybe it will be a hit with the home audience.

The choreography was designed by an Italian Massimo Scaliunder whose guidance the couple studied the program for six weeks in Turin in the summer.

The new ones learning the programs started already two weeks later in the spring, after the pair finished ninth in the World Championships in Japan after a great European Championship. It was the pair’s best finish in the World Cup arena.

“There was no certainty about music yet when we went to Rome in the spring. Now we’re looking for a different free program,” says Versluis.

It remains for the judges to decide what kind of reception the new programs will receive.

The first tough competition of the fall in Oberstdorf immediately took the Finnish couple to third place. The points were still below the level of the European and World Championships, which is understandable at this point.

“Step accuracy was still not the best possible. One withdrawal also took a few tenths of a second too long. Work hard,” says Turkkila.

The opening race of the season added extra excitement when the skaters’ equipment was left behind due to a walkout by airport security personnel in Helsinki–Vantaa.

“We got two extra days off. If the stuff hadn’t arrived in time, the race would have been missed. We asked about skates and blades at the venue, but we couldn’t find a suitable combination. At this level, you want to go and do your best,” says Versluis.

After the Finlandia Trophy, the pair will compete in a lower-level competition in Switzerland. After that, the program includes two consecutive grand prix races in Espoo and Japan.

At the beginning of December there are the WC and in the middle of January again the EC, now in Lithuania. The World Cup will be held in spring in Montreal.

Now what can we expect from value competitions?

“We are trying to show our development. After success, it’s nice to continue. I was still hungry,” says Turkkila.

European Championship medal from Turkey and Versluis and Janna Jyrkinen the seventh place brought Finland two additional places to the next European Championships.

When one more male skater and pair skaters are included, no less than nine Finns will compete on the EC ice in Kaunas, which is a record number.

Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis collect their equipment at the end of ice practice.

Past the single skaters started ice dancing as a couple in 2016. The long-term goal and goal is to make it to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

An Olympic medal would culminate ten years of work. Neither of them has any longing or return to solo skating.

“My body couldn’t handle solo skating. The jumps and the impact of the feet on the surface of the ice are that hard,” says Turkkila.

Of course, even in ice dancing you have to be tough. Versluis’s extensor muscle tore a year ago, and the couple had to apply lifts.

“Strength is needed depending on how demanding the programs are. Controlling your core is important if you want impressive lifts. I have built enough strength at a young age that it is enough to maintain it. You don’t have to be a bodar,” says Versluis.

Figure skating’s Finlandia Trophy is contested from Friday to Sunday at the Metro Arena in Espoo. The ice dance rhythm dance starts on Saturday at 12 pm. The free dance is on Sunday at 2 pm.