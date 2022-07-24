Figure Skating | The Swedish Figure Skating Federation prevented the Russian star skater from participating in the youth camp

Beijing Olympic silver medalist Aleksandra Trusova, 18, was coming to an event organized by a Swedish club in Stockholm in August, but the plans were cancelled.

Figure skating of a Russian who belongs to the brightest stars Aleksandra Trusova plans to visit Sweden in August were canceled when the Swedish Figure Skating Federation intervened in the planning of the camp for young skaters, Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet tells.

Trusova, who turned 18 in June, was coming to hold a “master class” for young athletes, invited by the figure skating division of Djurgårdens IF, a general club in Stockholm.

When planning the event, the club did not care about the fact that Russian and Belarusian athletes were excluded from international figure skating after Russia began its bloody war of aggression against Ukraine.

The Swedish Figure Skating Association condemned Russia’s military actions at the beginning of March. The association now had to clarify its position and announce separately that it condemns any kind of activity related to Russia and Belarus or figure skaters from these countries.

“The activity is against the basic values ​​of the association and can damage the reputation of Swedish figure skating”, says the Swedish Figure Skating Association in a recent in its announcement.

“This applies regardless of the role in which the person in question appears. Therefore, it is irrelevant whether such a person participates in the activity as a representative of his country or as an individual.”

Djurgårdens IF report canceling the course that was scheduled for the last weekend of August. The club says that it invited Trusova as a private person.

“Based on our conversation, he has announced that he does not represent Russia or the Russian Figure Skating Federation, but would participate in the event privately representing himself.”

The club says that it has both Ukrainian and Russian coaches in its coaching team, who see Trusova as an individual.

“So we have never wanted to create a situation where we would harm the Swedish Figure Skating Association or Swedish figure skating in any way,” the club adds.

In addition to the Olympic silver in Beijing, Trusova has a World Championship bronze from 2021 and European Championship bronze from 2020 and 2022 in her trophy cabinet. She is also a two-time junior world champion.

Olympic champion, world champion and European champion Alexey Jagudin criticized the decision made in Sweden by the Russian sports media Championat.com including the instant messaging service in Telegram.

“To be honest, I’m not surprised. I have said and will continue to say that this is no longer a sport, but pure politics,” says Jagudin.

“Swedish figure skating, which is in dire straits, is missing out on a great opportunity to get help from one of the sport’s biggest stars, and the Swedish federation doesn’t understand that. Or understand, but they submit to pressure from outside.”