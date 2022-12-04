Figure skating | The Rockettes won the second WC qualifying competition in formation skating

The Rockettes were also the first choice competition.

Helsinki The figure skating club’s Helsinki Rockettes won the second SC selection competition in formation skating on Sunday in Espoo. The team reached its season best with 222.06 points. The Rockettes were also the best in the first selection competition held in Lahti in November.

Marigold IceUnity of the Helsinki skaters finished second in the selection competition in Espoo, losing just under two points to the winner. Team Unique from Helsingfors Skridskoklubb finished third, just ten points behind the winner.

“The team has moved on from the previous competition. You have to be really satisfied that it was able to skate a relaxed, bold move in a tight spot. Great elements and good presentation”, coach Kaisa Arrateig described the Rockettes’ performance.