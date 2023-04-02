Figure Skating | The Rockettes got silver and Team Unique got bronze at the World Championships in figure skating

In Lake Placid, USA, the gold went to Canada.

Canadian the team Les Supremes has won the world figure skating championship in Lake Placid, USA. Finland’s Helsinki Rockettes finished second and Finland’s Team Unique was third.

The Canadian team led the race already after a short program. The Total Score of Les Supremes was 240.98.

Rockettes kept its silver position after the short program, although it got a lower score in the free program than Team Unique, which took bronze.

The Rockettes’ Total Points were 239.56 and they got 160.95 points from the free program. Team Unique’s Total score was 237.68 and the free program score was 161.55.