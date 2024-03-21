Deanna Stellato-Dudek stopped skating for 16 years, but now she's caught up with the World Cup gold.

Few The 40-year-old dreams of winning the World Championship gold, especially after taking a 16-year break from competition in his career. At the World Figure Skating Championships, however, we are on the verge of a sensational situation, thanks to the one representing Canada Deanna Stellato-Dudek too.

Stellato-Dudek, 40, competes in pair skating together with the 32-year-old by Maxime Deschamps with. The pair lead the competition after Wednesday's short program.

Stellato-Dudek's journey to the World Championships in Montreal has been exceptional, and her reaction after the record 77.48 points in the free program spoke of surprise and joy.

The medals will be decided once and for all in Saturday's free program. If the pair wins, the American-born Stellato-Dudek will become the oldest competitor to win the World Figure Skating gold medal in decades, says the news channel NBC.

Stellato-Dude too what makes the gold medal fight special, in addition to his age, is that he ended his skating career at the age of 17. He won silver in the Junior individual World Championship, but a severe hip problem made him end his career.

The return came no less than 16 years later, and now he is at a new peak in his career. In a new sport, because single skating has changed to pair skating.

“I really like the daily grind. About getting up in the morning and finding out what I can do when I stretch my muscles a bit. How good am I when I'm not at my best? I realized that that's what I loved so much when I was young, and that's what I still love,” Stellato-Dudek reflected The Telegraph by.

Stellato-Dudek is aiming for the 2026 Olympics, but she sees her skating as having a bigger meaning than just being athletic.

“I hope that watching my business gives people outside of the sports world faith and comfort in seeing someone take a huge leap and make a huge change in their life at an unusual time.”

If Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps were to achieve a medal at the Milan Olympics two years from now, Stellato-Dudek would become the oldest Olympic medalist in pair skating. Finland currently holds the title Ludowika Jakobsson-Eilerswho was 39 years old after winning the Olympic silver for her husband by Walter Jakobsson with in 1924.