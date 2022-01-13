Figure skating The ice dance couple does not compete on European Championship ice – Juulia Turkkila’s corona test result is positive

Turkkila contracted mild coronary heart disease in late December, but her corona test results are still positive.

Finland the team at the European Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn experienced a new setback when the ice dance pair Juulia Turkkila – Matthias Versluis can’t attend Friday’s rhythm dance.

Turkkila contracted mild coronary heart disease in late December, but her corona test results are still positive.

According to the rules of the International Skating Federation (ISU), in order to participate in the competition, the athlete’s PCR must be negative before the athlete can compete.

“I’m glad I’ve gotten back into training already. I feel well and healthy. Three vaccinations certainly relieved the symptoms and enabled a quick return to everyday life, ”says Turkkila in a press release from the Figure Skating Association.

Turkkila – Versluis has already been appointed to represent Finland at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.

Nominated for reserve skaters in the European Championships Yuka Orihara and Juho Pirinen are recovering from the coronavirus, so Finland is not represented at all in the ice dance of the European Championships.

“Although the absence from the European Championships is annoying, our eyes have already been turned to Beijing,” Turkkila said.

Emmi Peltonen previously had to be excluded from the women’s competition due to an ankle injury. At the same time, he gave up his dreams of competing for one of Finland’s Olympic venues in Beijing.

Peltonen’s farm in Tallinn is competing Oona Ounasvuori. The other representative of Finland is Jenni Saarinen, which won an Olympic place in Finland last year.

Saarinen will also be Finland’s representative at the Olympics if he stays healthy.