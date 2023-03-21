Figure skating | The European Championship bronze medal rush is over – now Finland’s medal pair is heading to the World Cup ice

Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Verluis are competing for the fourth time in the World Figure Skating Championships. Janna Jyrkinen is a first-timer at the World Championships.

Sheds two months ago the Finns shone on the ice at the European Figure Skating Championships.

Ice dancing couple Juulia Turkkila/Matthias Versluis rose to EC bronze and only 15 years old Janna Jyrkinen was a sensational seventh.

The prestigious competitions of the sport continue this week at the world championships in Japan, where the Finnish team of three athletes does not have the same expectations as on home ice in Espoo.

Even the bus journeys from the hotel to the ice rink and back in Saitama’s city of millions are long.

“The arena is great and big. The audience raises the atmosphere there to the ceiling”, Turkkila remembers the spring 2019 World Championships, which were held in the same hall.

Then the Finnish couple’s World Cup debut brought 16th place. In 2020, the World Cup was canceled due to the corona pandemic. In 2021, the pair was 21st, and last year they finished 12th with the best World Cup ranking of their career so far.

This time, the goal is to get into the top ten, and thereby bring Finland another place to represent at next year’s World Championships.

“In the future value competitions, the aim is to increase the number of Finnish skaters from three to nine”, the Italian coach of Turkkila and Versluis Maurizio Margaglio says.

Margaglio says the EC bronze was a surprise in the end, even though he knew the pair were in good shape.

“After the medal, it took them a while to calm down. The couple is able to get good points above all for presentation,” says Margaglio.

With her seventh place, Jyrkinen already brought one more place for women’s single skating at next year’s European Championships.

in the European Championships In Espoo, Turkkila and Versluis impressed the judges and the audience with their music.

by Franz Schubert ice dancing to the rhythm of piano music was a successful whole and different from the others. The Finnish couple got their record score of 120.65 for a beautiful and technically sound free dance. The total points were 198.21, when the rhythm dance’s 77.56 points were added to them.

One of the finest elements of free dance was the combination lift.

“It was such a wow feeling when the audience started clapping,” Turkkila said.

In Saitama, the pair rely on the same music and performance, which has been polished even cleaner after the short break from the European Championships.

“At the European Championship, our performance was a bit cautious. We have been able to do better in training. In the World Championships, we try to increase the movements. You have to invest in the atmosphere and emotions,” says 29-year-old Turkkila.

Turkkila fell ill with a flu after the European Championships. According to Turkkila, the flu hit as soon as the competition stress eased.

“The onslaught of success was so huge. Then, when I gave myself time to heal, I got back to normal everyday life and rhythm.”

Ice dance rhythm dance is skated on Friday and free dance on Saturday.

Janna Jyrkinen on the EC ice in Espoo Areena at the end of January.

Jyrkinen is technically skilled

Exciting Jyrkinen will skate on the World Cup ice already on Wednesday, when the short program is next. The free program is on Friday.

Jyrkinen was technically strong at the European Championships. In the short program, his technical scores were the fourth best of the entire group. In the free program, he got the fifth best score for his technique.

“I hope that Janna dares to show her best at the World Championships and shows self-confidence. As a coach, I am really satisfied”, Jyrkinen’s coach Marina Shirshova says.

Jyrkinen competes for the first time in the adult series.

“The World Championships were a wonderful surprise. The goal is to succeed in the short program so that you can also join the free program. Let’s hope that the points are enough”, says Jyrkinen.

World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, Japan from Wednesday to Sunday, 22nd to 26th. March.