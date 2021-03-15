Figure skating The 2023 European Figure Skating Championships will be held in Helsinki: “Three options up to the final meters”

The last time the value competitions were held in Helsinki was in 2017.

To Finland Helsinki has been chosen as the venue for the 2023 European Figure Skating Championships awarded last October. The competition will be held in the Helsinki arena.

The federal government of the Finnish Figure Skating Association decided on the matter at its meeting, said union on monday. The competition will take place on 25-29. January 2023.

The previous figure skating competitions held in Finland, the 2017 World Championships, were also held in the same hall.

“We had three options for the race hall until the final meters, but we ended up organizing competitions in Helsinki, in the Helsinki arena, the framework of which is familiar to us and works. In addition, the decision was influenced by good co-operation with the City of Helsinki in previous competitions, ”said the Secretary General of the European Championships. Outi Wuorenheimo in the bulletin.

“Helsinki’s strengths – functionality, safety and cleanliness – will be the desired qualities in organizing events in the post-pandemic period,” said the mayor. Jan Vapaavuori.