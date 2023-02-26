Figure Skating | Team Unique became the Finnish champion of formation skating

The Helsingfors Skridskoklubb team took the championship and the World Cup place with a total of 235.12 points.

Team Unique changed the settings after the short program and won the Finnish championship in formation skating with its strong free program. The Helsingfors Skridskoklubb team took the championship and the World Cup place with a total of 235.12 points.

Helsinki Rockettes, who led the competition after the short program, could not defend their championship, but skated to silver in Helsinki with 233.80 points. The third was Marigold IceUnity, also from Helsinki.

The World Figure Skating Championships are contested in Lake Placid, USA, at the turn of March-April.