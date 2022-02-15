Figure skating Russian skater Kamila Valijeva commented on her experience for the first time: “I thought I was left alone”

Kamila Valijeva, who has been in the middle of a doping court, says that she cried tears of happiness and felt sad at the same time.

Positive a Russian figure skater who gave a doping sample but was last licensed Kamila Valijeva has for the first time told the public in his own words what he experienced.

“The last few days have been very difficult. It feels like I have no feelings left. At the same time, I am happy and emotionally very tired, ”Valijeva commented in an interview with Russian Channel 1 on Monday.

“I have cried tears of happiness and at the same time felt sad,” he continued.

Valijeva says he is happy to represent his country at the Olympics. However, the investigation into the doping case has had an impact.

Valijeva said she has not been allowed to sleep properly for a week. According to Kanal 1, however, Valijeva seemed calm.

Valijeva, 15, gave a positive doping test on December 25 at the Russian national competitions. It only came to light on Tuesday, February 8, the day after the Olympic team competition.

Russian Olympic athletes won the competition, but the awards ceremony has been postponed due to the incident.

Valijeva was threatened with a temporary ban on competition, but the International Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS ruled that Valijeva could compete in Beijing.

According to CAS, it would have been unreasonable for the young athlete not to have competed in Beijing when the doping results were completed during the Games.

CAS applied for its decision on Monday. So Vasilyeva will take part in a personal figure skating competition starting on Tuesday

Finland is also participating in the competition Jenni Saarinen.

The CAS did not comment on the details of the doping case, which will be investigated later. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Tuesday that Valijeva’s Sample B has yet to be analyzed.

Due to the incompleteness of the matter, the Olympic medals in the personal competition cannot be divided if Valijeva is ranked in the top three.

According to the IOC, the case of Vakijeva does not appear to be related to Russia’s state-led doping program, which came to light after the Sochi Olympics.

Valijevan the doping sample contained a drug preparation of trimetazidine that has been used specifically to treat coronary artery disease.

The substance is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s Wada Prohibited List because it is believed to have the potential to improve blood circulation and increase endurance.

Valieva is the youngest athlete at the Beijing Olympics. He thanks the Russians for their support.

“I have received a lot of greetings on Instagram and Moscow even on billboards. It is nice. The coaches and the environment support me. I thought I would be left alone, but my loved ones will never leave me. ”