Figure skating | Record points – Helsinki Rockettes shined in the World Cup

The Finnish teams succeeded in the short program.

5.4. 23:08

Helsinki Rockettes is second in the World Championships in formation skating in Zagreb after the short program. On Friday, the Rockettes skated to their record score of 78.00 in the short program competition.

Finland's second team, Team Unique, reached its season's best score of 76.50 and will enter the free program competition in fourth place.

“We can be really happy with today's draw – we were brave,” Rockettes captain Eveliina Tikkinen said in a news release from the Figure Skating Association.

Saturday the Canadian Les Supremes, who collected 78.8 points, head to the free program. The American Haydenettes are third with 76.74 points.