Sunday, March 24, 2024
March 24, 2024
Figure Skating | Photos: this is how Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis danced to the top ten on the World Cup ice

The Finnish pair was tenth at the World Championships in Montreal.

Finnish couple Juulia Turkkila/Matthias Versluis finished tenth in the ice dance at the Figure Skating World Championships in Canada on Saturday. After the free dance in Montreal, the pair collected a combined score of 192.34.

The victory was taken by the American pair Madison Chock/Evan Bates with a score of 222.20.

Turkkila and Versluis, who were ninth in Montreal after the rhythm dance, were ninth in last year's World Championships. Their record is 198.21.

This is what the rhythmic dance of Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis looked like. Picture: Geoff Robins / Magazine photo

Picture: Eric Bolte/Reuters

And this is what the free dance of Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis looked like. Picture: Minas Panagiotakis / Magazine photo

Picture: Eric Bolte/Reuters

Finland another ice dancing couple Yuka Orihara/Juho Pirinen was 16th in Montreal with a total score of 175.99.

