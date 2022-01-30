Monday, January 31, 2022
Figure skating Oona Ounasvuori skated to PM victory with record points, World Cup points limit still escaped from Valtter Virtanen

January 30, 2022
Ounasvuori from Helsinki scored 169 points in Denmark and was number one in the women’s program in addition to the short program.

Finland Oona Ounasvuori skated to the first Nordic Championships in his figure skating career with record points. Ounasvuori from Helsinki scored 169 points in Denmark and was number one in the women’s program in addition to the short program.

“I have had more difficulties with my short program this season, and now that it went well, my free program got too many jump-down errors,” Ounasvuori said in a press release.

Like Ounasvuori, he skated at the Tallinn European Championships a couple of weeks ago Valtter Virtanen he also achieved the first PM win of his career with 190.63 points. It was annoying for Virta that the number of points qualifying for the World Cup was not reached, but February is still a time of grace.

“I have to look at the international competition calendar at home. It is certain that I will not compete in the beginning week, the pace has been so strong in recent weeks, ”Virtanen said.

Recommended

