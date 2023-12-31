Figure Skating | Oona Ounasvuore has 151,000 Instagram followers – now reveals the truth about herself: “I barely have enough money for that”

Oona Ounasvuori is one of Finland's most followed female athletes, but her life has not been easy.

from Helsinki figure skater Oona Ounasvuoren life may seem perfect based on social media.

The blond-haired skater has more than 151,000 followers on Instagram. By reading that, she ranks at the top of the list of Finnish female athletes.

On Ounasvuori's social media platforms, you can find videos and pictures where he skates impressively on the ice or poses abroad with a beautiful smile.

However, according to Ounasvuori, the truth about a figure skater's everyday life is far from what a glossy social media account can make you understand.

Ounasvuori says that at the age of 25, he still lives with his parents because he cannot afford to live on his own. He doesn't study or go to work regularly, because he puts all his energy into his skating career, which he started at the age of six at the Helsinki Figure Skating Club.

According to Ounasvuori, paying for skating has been difficult for his parents since the first years.

“Skating is outrageously expensive, and I barely even have the money for it. I haven't really taken it for granted that I can even skate. And the further you get, the more expensive it gets,” says Ounasvuori.

Economic the situation did not change even after it started raining followers on Instagram for Ounasvuorle. Ounasvuori's social media popularity started when he started sharing videos of himself skating on outdoor ice last winter.

Ounasvuori's most viewed videos have even millions of views. The sports marketing startup 10.fi listed Ounasvuori as number 62 in the list of the hundred most commercially interesting Finnish athletes in the spring of 2023, but still he does not have a single sponsor.

After each season, Ounasvuori has to weigh whether he can continue his career in the next season.

“My family and I have always thought that we would come up with something. It would be a shame to stop just because there is no money,” he says.

Oona Ounasvuori photographed at Sanomatalo in Helsinki on December 22, 2023.

Getting sponsors has perhaps been made more difficult by the fact that Ounasvuori's potential has not yet materialized in competitions. Ounasvuori, who moved to Espoo Figure Skaters in 2022, won his first SC medal only in December 2023, when he grabbed bronze with his record points.

Before that, Ounasvuori's best results are from 2022, when he won PM gold and got to represent Finland for the first time at the European Championships.

Ounasvuori's career development has been slowed down by health problems, such as a leg injury that plagued him in 2022 and a cycle of illness that began at the end of summer 2023.

“Many things went well, even though I wasn't at my best. Still, I was able to achieve something. Of course, expectations were really high after that. Then, right in the summer, the injury started, and I couldn't train enough. The injury didn't have time to heal when the new season already started”, Ounasvuori looks at 2022.

Oona Ounasvuori in the women's short program at the figure skating championships in Helsinki on December 16, 2023.

Ounasvuori estimates that the cycle of illness of the past year was due to the fact that he did not have time to recover from the summer's hard training. However, he couldn't wait to rest, because in December the World Championships were organized and Finland's representatives were chosen for the European Championships in January.

“I had a 20-day course of antibiotics over the course of two months. During the fall, I was sick four times in such a cycle. As soon as I got better and went to the games, I got sick again. I had to stop the Finlandia Trophy in the middle of the race when I got streptococcus A. It was really sad.”

Ounasvuori's training has also changed because he has no longer been able to train in a familiar environment in St. Petersburg, when Russia started a large-scale war of aggression in Ukraine in February 2022. The Olympic Committee and the Skating Federation gave instructions that he could no longer go to Russia.

Ounasvuori was used to training in St. Petersburg with his coach, a former figure skater Alisa Drein, with According to Ounasvuori, training conditions are different in Finland than in St. Petersburg.

“I trained a lot in St. Petersburg during the last Olympic season. I was there about half of the time and I always came to Finland a week before the competition. It was a really big change, especially in the amount of training,” says Ounasvuori.

Oona Ounasvuori with her coach Alisa Drei at the Figure Skating Championships 2021.

On Ounasvuori it hasn't been easy on the interpersonal front either. She dated a Russian-Finnish figure skater for six years Roman Galayn with. Galay represented Finland in several EC competitions and won SM gold in 2018 and 2019.

The two's joint path ended in separation before the summer of 2023, when Galay started dating a Russian figure skater and European champion Anastasia Gubanova with. Gubanova had been a friend of Ounasvuori, and they had trained in the same group in St. Petersburg.

Galay and Gubanova got engaged in 2023.

“I'm really happy that we broke up. I'm probably in the best place mentally I've ever been. It was, of course, quite a shock parting in a way, but I handled it well and I've gotten over it.”

Ounasvuori says that he grew as a person and built his identity after the divorce. Skating had grown to be a strong part of Ounasvuori's perception of himself, but he has tried to modify his thought pattern in another direction.

“I've tried to separate the fact that I skate, I'm not a skater. It's what I do, not who I am. I am much better now that I have worked on it. It has also helped a lot with what kind of mentality and way of thinking I go into the games. Skating is only a small part of life, and then there's more to it,” reflects Ounasvuori.

“ I didn't want to just play around, so I decided to go all in. As soon as I got to practice properly, I improved tremendously.

Ounasvuoren the next goal is the World Championships in March. The European Championship places for January went Nella Pelkonen mixed To Emmi Peltonand Ounasvuori was named the second reserve.

Missing the EC competitions gives Ounasvuori time to rest and recover. Ounasvuori competes next time on January 18 and hopes to be able to give good enough performances in the spring games for a place in the World Championships.

Ounasvuori's career is quite exceptional, as he aims for the best achievements of his career at the age of 25. For example, Finland's most successful solo skater Laura Lepistö ended his career at the age of 24, Kiira Korpi on the other hand, at the age of 27.

“It is perhaps not typical in figure skating that this development comes so late. In that sense, I have a really different career path,” says Ounasvuori.

Oona Ounasvuori has put everything on the line in skating.

The turning point in Ounasvuori's career happened four years ago, when he was faced with a big choice after high school. He had to either end his career or focus on skating full time.

“I didn't want to just practice, so I decided to put all in. As soon as I was able to train properly, I improved tremendously”, says Ounasvuori.

What makes skating worth all the effort and work?

“Of course I love skating, it's my thing. If I knew that it would no longer be possible for me to develop or if I had no motivation, then I would no longer do it. However, you can't skate forever. You have to think about whether it's worth it, and I think it is,” Ounasvuori answers.